This week in Jerusalem: Roving in the Rova

Micki Wassertil, 62, was a child when the Old City's Jewish Quarter was liberated by IDF paratroopers during the Six Day War. His family was among the first 15 returning to again take up residence in the Rova just a few weeks after the liberation.

The children of those 15 families grew up together and remained connected all these years, and this week were set to meet up in the Old City to celebrate the 54th anniversary of their return, which Wassertil still remembers as a fairytale of living in a place so full of history – and for some periods, among archaeological excavations literally in his own house.

Re-formed dorms

A planned project originally launched by former mayor Nir Barkat to build dorms in the city center for Bezalel Academy of Arts students has turned into a project to build housing for young families.

Local Planning and Construction Committee head Eliezer Rauchberger (United Judaism) spearheaded the change in city council and earlier this week the district planning committee approved the revised project.

Instead of student dorms in the Nahlaot neighborhood, the new project will consist of housing units of 50 square meters each, to be rented under price supervision guidelines for young couples and families.

