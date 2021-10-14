The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Thousands of cranes flock to Israel's North as migration season begins

Twice a year, over 500 million birds, from more than 400 species, pass through the area of the Hula Lake Park as they migrate from Europe to Africa and back.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 18:40
Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (photo credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North.
(photo credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
Crane migration season has officially begun after nearly 11,000 common cranes were spotted at the Hula Valley in Israel's North.
The spot is important for these feathered guests, as they need to eat and rest before they fly across the desert in the South, as noted by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) head birdkeeper Yaron Cherka. 
Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI) Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
Around 100,000 common cranes come to Israel every year from Russia and eastern Scandinavia, with about 40,000 of them staying for the winter, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI). 
The birds that don't stay for winter head south to Africa, usually south of the equator.
In the summer, however, the cranes have their nesting season, and many more begin to appear in Israel during October after the summer ends.
These birds are famous for their migration patterns and can be found as far away as East Asia, India and East Africa, across Siberia and Central Asia and in parts of Europe — including such far-flung places as the Iberian Peninsula and Ireland.
Due to this, they have been known to humans throughout history, have fascinated mankind for thousands of years.
Cranes are seen in the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI) Cranes are seen in the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
"The cranes appear in Norse and Asian legends and folklore, and some places like Japan give the crane great cultural importance," SPNI senior birder Jonathan Meirav explained. Indeed, the common crane was held in ancient Greece to be the sacred bird of the god Haephestus, and holds cultural significance in Japan and Ireland. There is even an entire museum in Germany, the Kranich Museum, dedicated exclusively to art relating to cranes.
Part of this range of cultural influence can be attributed to their widespread migrations. "The cranes are strong migrators, and can migrate day and night," Meirav added.
The cranes are not just known for their distinctive appearance, though. The birds are also known to possess a very loud call. This loud trumpeting sound has been described as "piercing," being able to be heard from very far away. During the breeding season, this call will usually be accompanied by a distinctive dance. Outside breeding season, though, the deep call can still be heard during flight.
In addition, common cranes also fly in "families" for many years, with parents and their hatchlings migrating together — something unusual in the bird world.
Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI) Thousands of common cranes have flocked to the Hula Valley in Israel's North. (credit: JONATHAN MEIRAV / SPNI)
This migratory season will last from mid-October into November, but many more stay between November and March. These cranes can likely be seen and heard throughout Israel, and some are concentrated in the Jezreel Valley and the western Negev. But the vast majority of the birds in Israel can be seen in the Hula Valley, specifically by KKL-JNF's Hula Lake Park – which is the best place to see them.
The Hula Valley is one of the major points in Israel where migratory birds stop over, and the Hula Lake Park is one of the country's most popular birdwatching sites.
Twice a year, over 500 million birds, from more than 400 species, pass through the area of the Hula Lake Park as they migrate from Europe to Africa and back.
Around April, huge numbers of birds flock to Eilat for their migration as well.
Moran Snir contributed to this report.


Tags nature KKL-JNF bird watching
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by