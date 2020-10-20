The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Thousands of Israelis try to break world record for largest beach clean-up

During the event volunteers will work at about 100 spots along the Mediterranean coast, Kinneret coast and Red Sea coast to clean the beaches.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2020 08:19
PLASTIC BOTTLE floats in the Mediterranean Sea, at Zikim beach near Ashkelon (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
PLASTIC BOTTLE floats in the Mediterranean Sea, at Zikim beach near Ashkelon
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Thousands of volunteers are expected to take part in an attempt to break the world record for the largest beach clean-up on Israel's coasts along the Mediterranean Sea and the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) on October 30.
The event was organized by the Mediterranean People coalition, environmental groups, local authorities and thousands of volunteers to raise awareness for the importance of clean the environment and beaches and to influence decision makers concerning establishing additional marine reserves, banning plastic at beaches and enforcement.
The Union of Kinneret Cities, Kinneret Authority, Tiberias Municipality and Golan and Emek HaYarden Regional Councils called on volunteers to work to clean the beaches of the Kinneret, as well as the beaches of the Mediterranean.
Local authorities have continued working throughout the coronavirus crisis to keep beaches clean along the Kinneret. Every year, about eight million tons of plastic are thrown into the world's seas and oceans.
A national study carried out by the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institution found that about 70% of the waste in seas is made up of plastic bags and packages. During the coronavirus crisis, masks and gloves were added to the standard waste found on beaches.
The trash not only ruins the landscape, but also puts water quality and plant and marine life at risk.
During the event, volunteers will work at about 100 spots along the Mediterranean coast, Kinneret coast and Red Sea coast to clean the beaches.


Tags Kinneret beach mediterranean sea environment ocean
