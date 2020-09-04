Three people suffer heatstroke as Israel faces an extreme heatwave

Three people across the country collapsed from heatstroke on Friday, all within an hour of each other. One of the three is reportedly in critical condition. The 19-year-old suffered from severe heatstroke in the area of the Pura Nature Reserve near Kiryat Gat. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics that were called to the scene evacuated him to the Soroka Medical Center, while performing CPR. MDA Paramedic Josh Weinstein said that "when we arrived to the parking lot we were led to a private car. The young man was unconscious and was lying down in the car's back seat. We immediately began performing CPR and trying to cool him down, while administrating fluids and medicine, and performing a respiratory assessment before evacuating him in critical condition to the hospital." In Kiryat Shmona, a 50-year-old man also suffered from heatstroke on Friday. He received medical treatment from MDA paramedics who evacuated him to the hospital in unstable condition.MDA Paramedic Yuval Levi said that "when we arrived to the scene, people were telling us that the man had been lying down on the sidewalk for a while, and they called us because he wasn't responding to them. He was very warm, so we moved him to the air-conditioned ambulance while performing CPR. He was evacuated to the hospital in unstable condition." Earlier Friday, a 50-year-old woman was hospitalized after collapsing from heatstroke during a hike at Nahal El Al in the Golan Heights. The woman was evacuated by a rescue chopper in severe condition. The Health Ministry called on the public, and on the elderly population and patients suffering from chronic diseases in particular, to follow safety guidelines and avoid direct sun exposure and unnecessary physical activity, to pay attention and drink enough water and to stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. The Nature and Parks Authority warned earlier this week that "due to the increasing danger of fires" there is a strict prohibition for lighting fires in nature reserves and national parks throughout the country, except for the official parking lot areas in the sites. The warning also stated that "the public is requested to avoid going on hikes in open areas in the next few days, for fear of dehydration and life-threatening weather conditions."The Authority did note, however, that short hikes in shaded areas with designated refresh points is considered safe. More information regarding closed reserves and recommended hiking areas can be found on the Authority's website. Fire and Rescue Services Commissioner Dedi Simchi signed a decree on Thursday prohibiting lighting fires in open areas across the country in light of the danger of the fire spreading and endangering people and property. The decision was made after Simchi was told during an evaluation briefing that the extreme weather conditions are optimal for encouraging the spread of fires. "The decree is meant to reduce the unnecessary damage to human life and property as much as possible - understanding the responsibility we have and the environmental dangers involved in lighting fires in open spaces," Simchi said, and added that "civilians are asked to show responsibility and to follow these life-saving instructions."
Translated by Tobias Siegal.
