Tortoises held illegally released back to the wild after police operation

A police operation, in cooperation with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, has led to nine tortoises which were illegally held in a house in Rishon LeTsiyon being released from captivity. They were later released back into the wild. The tortoises were raised in the suspect's yard, and were taken by the Nature and Parks Authority inspectors who fined those involved and opened an investigation against them. The police searched the culprit's house after a report was filed against the owners, which stated they were raising the tortoises in their house, as well as filming video of them walking the tortoises with an improvised leash, which they uploaded to social media.These tortoises are defined as wild animals, and keeping them within one's house or yard is a criminal act.