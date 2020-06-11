The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tour Israel: Going cherry picking

During the entire month of June, families are invited to cherry orchards all over the country, particularly in the Galilee and Golan Heights.

By MEITAL SHARABI  
JUNE 11, 2020 11:22
Cherry picking (photo credit: Courtesy)
Cherry picking
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Cherry-picking season in Israel started late this year, partly due to limitations from COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we’ve completely missed out on outings to pick this luscious fruit. Now that it’s June, cherry trees all over Israel are bathed in bright red, and this weekend is a great time to don your outdoor work clothes and set out for the numerous cherry orchards all over Israel. As we’re officially allowed to once again spend time outdoors, and before we get hit with a second wave of the pandemic, take this opportunity for a fun family day.
BEIT JANN
The cherries on the trees in Beit Jann are at the height of ripeness and ready to be picked. This Druze village in the Galilee is situated on the highest hill in the region, and you can look down from the top of the hill upon the gorgeous valleys below. In addition to picking cherries, guests can join a guided tour in which you’ll learn all you ever wanted to know about the village of Beit Jann, its local residents and their bountiful cherry orchards.
Tours will be in groups of up to 20 people.
Price: NIS 30 per person.
Pre-registration: With Salah Asad, Beit Jann tourism manager, 052-470-5956
BUSTAN BERESHIT
In the Golan, there are numerous self-picking orchards that are bursting with ripe cherries. One of the finest is Bustan Bereshit, where visitors are welcome to fill up their basket with fresh cherries, and also to eat as much as they want while they’re picking. In addition, when you’re done picking, you can go see the exhibit that displays old agricultural tools and treat your kids to fun attractions like a rope park, moonbounces, a petting zoo and ATVs. While the children are enjoying themselves, parents can grab a few moments of quiet and relaxation while they purchase locally made products.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cherry self-picking will be held in three separate open-air sections.
Price: NIS 32, includes entrance fee and all-you-can-eat cherries.
Location: Bustan Bereshit in the Golan Heights.
Details: (04) 699-3610/12, tayarut@ein-zivan.co.il.

KATIF ODEM
Not far from Bustan Bereshit, you’ll find Moshav Odem and at the foot of the mountain Katif Odem, where you can pick a variety of cherries and other seasonal wild berries, including blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, gooseberries, mulberries and strawberries. All the fruits are grown pesticide-free, and visitors are welcome to pick and eat the berries straight from the trees. Throughout the entire month of June, visitors are welcome to join self-picking at Bustan Bereshit. When you’re done, you can rest in the shade and enjoy a picnic, have a drink in the café and purchase locally grown produce.
Hours: Every day in June, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In July, there will be wild berry picking Sunday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Price: Adults NIS 25, Children NIS 20 (ages 3 to 12)
Location: Katif Odem, Moshav Odem, northern Golan Heights.
Details: 054-260-0130 or on Facebook.
HORSE AND CHERRY FARM
Another attraction in Moshav Odem that should not be missed is the Horse and Cherry Farm, where you can pick sour cherries that are used to make vishniak (cherry liquor). In addition to the sour cherries, you’ll also find four other kinds of cherries, along with other wild berries. When you’ve finished picking cherries and eating straight from the trees, you can enjoy a picnic in the shade of the trees or play with the animals in the petting zoo.
Dates: Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shabbat 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price: Starting from NIS 25 per person, includes all-you-can-eat on site.
Location: Horse and Cherry Farm, Moshav Odem.
Details: 1-700-707-190
HABUSTAN SHEL MOTI
At Habustan Shel Moti, visitors can pick red, yellow and black cherries. In addition, Moti grows plums, figs and lots of berries, including raspberries, blueberries and Pakistan mulberries, which are included in the self-pick area. Guests are welcome to eat as much as they want while picking, and to purchase baskets of fruit to bring home, as well. When you’re done, there are plenty of shady spots to rest, tables full of produce and other locally made items, as well as treats and cold drinks.
Dates: All week long (on weekdays, best to call ahead to book) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: NIS 25 (free under 3)
Location: Habustan Shel Moti, near Kibbutz Elrom, Emek Habacha.
Details: 054-260-0160 or on Facebook.
EL ROM
The cherry orchards at Kibbutz El Rom are located at the highest altitude of all the cherry orchards in Israel. Visitors are welcome to come pick nine different types of cherries, as well as purchase cherries, blueberries and blackberries and raspberries.
Dates: Friday and Shabbat, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: Adults NIS 25, Children NIS 20 (up to age 12)
Location: Kibbutz El Rom, Emek Habacha.
Details: (04) 683-8016
DUVDEVAN SHEBAGOLAN
Cherry-picking season is at its peak at Duvdevan Shebagolan in Moshav Sha’al. The branches are heavy with ripe fruit, and visitors are welcome to take part in the self-picking of cherries, wild berries, apples, peaches and nectarines. The owners at Duvdevan Shebagolan are excited to introduce guests to the wonderful world of agriculture and show them what they’ve been growing there for more than 30 years. There are plenty of shady areas to sit and rest, and enjoy popsicles or a cold/hot drink. Upon entering, visitors will receive instructions, baskets and ladders, which they can use to reach fruits high up in the trees. For guests who’d like to stay overnight, Duvdevan Shebagolan also offers a camping site.
Dates: All week long (but Sundays through Wednesdays, need to book ahead)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: Adults NIS 25, Kids NIS 20.
Location: Duvdevan Shebagolan, Moshav Sha’al.
Details: 054-751-5166
LEVY FARM
At the Levy Farm in Moshav Sha’al, visitors are welcome to pick-your-own cherries, as well as a number of other exotic fruits. There’s also a café, picnic tables, plenty of space to sit in the shade, as well as a petting zoo and a play area.
Dates: Sunday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Price: NIS 30 (free under 2).
Location: Levy Farm, Moshav Sha’al.
Details: 052-460-0465 and on Facebook.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


