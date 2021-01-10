Train stations, including Jerusalem, to close for infrastructure work

The Transportation Ministry is looking to use the intensified lockdown to speed up certain infrastructure projects. Israel Railways said Sunday that some train stations, including the Jerusalem station, will be closed from Tuesday for construction work.

From January 12 through February 3, All stations south of the Tel Aviv Haganah station will be temporarily closed for service. In addition, no trains will be operated on the Herzliya - Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon line, and on the Rosh HaAyin North - Rishon LeZion Moshe Dayan - Beer Sheva line, Israel Railways said.

The following stations will be temporarily closed for service: Rosh HaAyin North, Petah Tikva, Petah Tikva Kiryat Arie, Bnei Brak, Lod, Lod Ganei Aviv, Kfar Chabad, Modi'in Merkaz, Pati Modi'in, Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon, Holon Junction, Holon Wolfson, Bat Yam Yoseftal, Bat Yam Komemiyot, Ramla, Beit Shemesh, Beer Yaakov, Rishon LeZion Rishonim, Rishon LeZion Moshe Dayan, Rehovot, Yavne East, Yavne West, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim, Mazkeret Batya, Kiryat Malachi Yoav, Kiryat Gat, Lehavim Rahat, Beer Sheva North - University, Beer Sheva Center, and Dimona.

In addition, the reopening of the Kfar Saba - Nordau, Hod Hasharon - Sokolov, Raanana South and Raanana West stations planned for January 17 will be postponed to February 3.

Bus service for corresponding routes will be increased during this time period, Israel Railways said.