Train traffic reduced on Haifa-Tel Aviv line after train hits wild boars

Israel Railways announced that there will be a reduction in train traffic between Haifa and Tel Aviv on Thursday, to a frequency of two trains per hour in each direction, after a train hit several wild boars in the Binyamina area on Wednesday evening.

According to Israel Railways, "the accident caused damage to the track and there is an urgent need to take care of the infrastructure, so the number of available tracks has dropped from two to one."

Trains on the Karmiel-Beersheba and Nahariya-Beersheba lines will operate between Tel Aviv Savidor Central and Beersheba stations.

Trains on the Nahariya-Modi'in line and the Haifa-Carmiel suburban line will be operated as usual, though passengers will need to switch trains at Tel Aviv and Haifa stations in order to continue their journey. Haifa has seen its local wild boar population explode in recent years, since Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem halted the practice of allowing hunters to curtail the boar population, leading to their expansion into the city.

