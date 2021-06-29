The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tri-Lightning F-35 drill comes to an end

The international exercise also saw the participation of the US Navy and British Air Force.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 29, 2021 20:10
F-35 aircraft flying (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
F-35 aircraft flying
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The international Tri-Lightning 2 exercise with F-35 aircraft from the Israeli Air Force as well as US Marine Corps and British Air Force ended on Tuesday.
The drill saw the pilots practice various aerial scenarios including dogfights, dealing with advanced surface-to-air missile systems as well as attacking targets deep in enemy territory and combat scenarios over enemy countries.
The drill was designed to “strengthen strategic-regional cooperation as well as cooperation with the international F-35 community,” the IDF said.
It was held in southern Israel and the British and American jets that participated in the drill took off from the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that participated in the "Falcon Strike" exercise that was held in Italy about three weeks ago.
As part of the exercise, Israeli fighter pilots visited the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to learn how to operate a 35-F squadron on an aircraft carrier. 
The Queen Elizabeth is leading six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a Dutch frigate in a global deployment of the Carrier Strike Group 21. 
According to the British Embassy in Israel, the visit is part of a seven-month deployment that will extend through the Mediterrean sea and the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific.
“The UK Carrier Strike Group is the spearhead of the UK’s Joint Expeditionary capability and a cornerstone of the UK’s conventional military deterrent,” the statement said.

The F-35 aircraft flying over the desert (Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)The F-35 aircraft flying over the desert (Source: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
One of the ships sailing with the aircraft carrier, the HMS Richmond, docked in Haifa port on Tuesday for five days to host engagements with seniors from the government and military sectors in Israel,as well as other events.
The Israeli Air Force believes that international exercises such as this one improves and strengthens the IAF's capabilities to deal with threats in real time.
"Cooperation with foreign armies enables the Air Force to strengthen its capabilities and operational capability to deal with a wide range of threats,” said IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin. “The Middle East is dynamic and always changing and requires us to practice and drill on a wide range of scenarios in order to protect the skies of the State of Israel.”
The drill came a month after six F-35A Adir stealth fighter jets were deployed to Italy as part of the two week long Falcon Strike 2021 multinational exercise.
Along with the F-35s from the 140th squadron, Israel sent F-16A/Bs from the 116th Squadron, G550 from the 122th Squadron as well as refuelers from the 120th squadron who will refuel American F-16s along with the Israeli F35s.
The Americans also took part, sending F-16s and F-35A/Bs, and the Royal Air Force flew the F-35Bs as well as Voyager A330 refeulers and the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. The Italians flew the F-35A/Bs, the KC-767 refuelers and the KC-130J. The Italians also acted as the enemy (red) airforce with Eurofighter Typhoons, Panavia Tornado jets, Bell Agusta Helicopter, AMX International ground-attack aircraft and MQ-1 predator drones.
The exercise at Amendola Air Base in Italy took place between June 7th-15th and was aimed to optimize the integration between four-generation and fifth generation aircraft as well as increase the cooperation between forces who fly the F-35s to strengthen their interoperability during joint operations.
Though all air forces have flown the plane in operations, Israel was the first to use the stealth fighter jet in a combat scenario. The Israeli jets also took part in Operation Guardian of the Walls, which broke out just several weeks before the drill began.


Tags IAF US Navy F-35
