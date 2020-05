Two children injured in two shootings in east Jerusalem

In Isawiya, a four-year-old girl was brought to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet that was fired from the West Bank.

Police have opened investigations into both incidents and are attempting to find and arrest those involved. In Shuafat , a masked armed man entered a business and fired at the store owner and his three-year-old son, wounding both. The two are in light to moderate condition.Police have opened investigations into both incidents and are attempting to find and arrest those involved.

Israel Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in east Jerusalem on Wednesday night, where a four-year-old girl and two others were injured.