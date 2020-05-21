Two children injured in two shootings in east Jerusalem

Israel Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in east Jerusalem on Wednesday night, where a four-year-old girl and two others were injured.
In Isawiya, a four-year-old girl was brought to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet that was fired from the West Bank.
In Shuafat, a masked armed man entered a business and fired at the store owner and his three-year-old son, wounding both. The two are in light to moderate condition.Police have opened investigations into both incidents and are attempting to find and arrest those involved.