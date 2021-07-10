Two dead, one moderately injured in suspected murder

One of the victims, a 56-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene after being shot. His sister, 60, who was severely beaten, was taken to Rambam Health Care Campus in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Another family member of the two was evacuated to Rambam in moderate condition.

Israel police collected evidence and testimony at the scene and began searching for those involved.

“Since the beginning of the year, dozens of people have been murdered in the Arab sector," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last month in response to murders in the Arab sector.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"Violence in the Arab sector is a coup d’etat that has been neglected for many years. We have a responsibility to fight this. This is a national task.”

“In a matter of days, five Arab citizens were killed, including three women, one of them a 16-year-old. These are incidents where the writing was on the wall: Family disputes are known and recognized by the police, who failed to protect those involved,” said the Abraham Initiatives organization in response to June murders in the sector.