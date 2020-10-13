Two suspects apprehended for murder of Beit Hanina resident

Police, National Counter Terror Unit and Border Police apprehended on Tuesday two individuals suspected of involvement in the month-old murder of a 26-year-old man who was a resident of Beit Hanina in Jerusalem.Police requested the Jerusalem court extend their arrest through October 19. The victim was killed on the morning of September 11. An investigation was opened that same day, and police arrested an individual, also a resident of Beit Hanina. The individuals arrested tonight are also residents of Beit Hanina, and have been hiding out in two different homes in Ramallah until they were apprehended. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });