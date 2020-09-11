The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
26-year-old dies after violent incident in Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 08:53
 A 26-year-old died following a violent incident in Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem on Friday morning. 
A police report revealed that the man was shot to death, and subsequently opened an investigation. 
 
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics responded to the incident, and treated the man on the scene, however his death was determined shortly after their arrival.
"When we arrived on scene we saw the wounded man lying unconscious with no pulse, not breathing and with a significant bodily injury.
We provided medical treatment and performed resuscitation operations, but his untimely death was ultimately called," Tzvi Tabens, a MDA paramedic said following the incident. 
