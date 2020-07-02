Two United Nations staff members were placed on unpaid leave for their alleged involvement in sexual activity in the back seat of a UN vehicle in Tel Aviv.The incident was caught on camera and posted on YouTube last month. It showed what appeared to be a woman in a red dress sitting on top of a man, in a sexual position. A second man was in the front seat. “According to information initially gathered by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) as part of its investigation, two male international staff members who were in the UN vehicle in Tel Aviv have been identified as having engaged in misconduct, including conduct of a sexual nature,” the UN said.“Given the seriousness of the allegations of failing to observe the standards of conduct expected of international civil servants, the two staff members have been placed on Administrative Leave Without Pay, pending the results and conclusion of the ongoing OIOS investigation,” the UN said. “UNTSO has re-engaged in a robust awareness-raising campaign to remind its personnel of their obligations to the UN Code of Conduct,” it explained.“The OIOS investigation continues, and we will keep you informed,” the UN added.It had previously condemned the incident.