The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tzipi Hotovely to remain as Israel's ambassador to the UK for full term

Hotovely, a former Likud MK and deputy foreign minister, was a political appointee by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and FM Yair Lapid has decided not to replace her.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 30, 2021 11:37
Member of the Likud party and Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely visits at the Lindenbaum Seminary in Jerusalem on January 13, 2020. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Member of the Likud party and Deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely visits at the Lindenbaum Seminary in Jerusalem on January 13, 2020.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, will remain in London for the full three years of her posting, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s office confirmed on Monday.
Hotovely said that she is “happy to have the honor to represent the State of Israel as Ambassador to Britain."
“I was sent on a three-year mission, and it is good that Minister Lapid made it publicly clear that he has no intention of changing that,” she added.
Hotovely, a former Likud MK and deputy foreign minister, was a political appointee of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The appointment was authorized by the cabinet last summer and Hotovely is under contract with the Foreign Ministry.
Lapid had initially expressed to Hotovely that he would like her to resign, reportedly to replace her with former Yesh Atid MK Yael German, who has since been appointed ambassador to France.
(FROM LEFT) Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs Dana Erlich, Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and Deputy Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li at the Israeli Embassy in London (located, incidentally, right across the road from where Prince William and his family live). (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)(FROM LEFT) Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs Dana Erlich, Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and Deputy Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li at the Israeli Embassy in London (located, incidentally, right across the road from where Prince William and his family live). (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Hotovely, however, wished to remain in London for the next two years and reportedly hired lawyers to defend her position.
A source close to Lapid said that once Hotovely said she would insist on remaining, he backed down and told her last week that he won’t replace her. To begin with, he said, replacing Hotovely was not a high-priority issue.
Lapid has not had any issues working with Hotovely, likes her personally, and had a good relationship with her in their years in the Knesset, the source added. They have spoken on the phone several times since Lapid became foreign minister in June.
The foreign minister has made several political appointments since entering office, including German, former minister Asaf Zamir as consul-general in New York, former Yesh Atid MK Ronen Hoffman as ambassador to Canada, Israel Hotel Association President Amir Hayek as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and former Yesh Atid MK Shimon Solomon as ambassador to Angola.


Tags diplomacy tzipi hotovely ambassador
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The bloodbath in the Arab community in Israel must end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by