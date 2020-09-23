UAE and Israeli healthcare companies join forces

Israeli medtech start-up SURE Universal Ltd. will be partnering with HBK Department of Projects (HBK DOP) to launch a white label smart IoT healthcare solution to the UAE and Middle East markets, the SURE announced on Tuesday.It will mark the first joint product launch between the UAE and an Israeli technology company, following the signing of the Abraham Accords. "We are honored to be part of this historic partnership and the product launch. Remote patient monitoring and home health care are critical imperatives during this time of the global health crisis, and we are proud to contribute our innovative technology to this urgently needed solution," said Co-founder and Chairman of Sure Universal Ltd Ray Stata.HBK DOP offers a telehealth solution at the moment called HBKiCare, which is a remote healthcare IOT platform for home care that the company hopes will be evermore utilized amid the coronavirus pandemic - giving doctors the opportunity to monitor their patients remotely, such as ECG, temperature, pulse, blood oxygen and pressure. It also offers an elderly care in-home solution that includes fall detection and location monitoring, as well as voice activation capibilities that can interact with Google Home.In light of the current health crisis and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the two entities decided to take advantage of the current opening in the market and sell a singular solution between the two of them. Since the beginning of 2020, there has been a 64% rise in telehealth demand considering the need for patient-doctor social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that the telehealth market will grow from $61 billion to $560 billion by 2027."In line with the vision of the UAE and it's leaders we realized the importance of adopting technology innovations in key sectors such as health, agriculture, mining, energy, water and telecom, duly supported by our own blockchain technology platforms under HBK GoChain that specializes in the supply chain, e-government, Central Bank Digital Currencies, payments and financial services," said His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Chairman of HBK DoP. "HBKiCare is a universal remote healthcare solution made easy that is comprehensive, flexible and secure."
