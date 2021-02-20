The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE delegation visits Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Israel

The visit came as part of wider preparation plans for the embassy opening in Israel later this year.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 09:29
Efrat Duvdevani, Executive Director of the Peres Center for Peace with Nadav Tamir, Senior Advisor for International and Diplomatic Affairs, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, and UAE delegation. (photo credit: PERES CENTER FOR PEACE AND INNOVATION)
Efrat Duvdevani, Executive Director of the Peres Center for Peace with Nadav Tamir, Senior Advisor for International and Diplomatic Affairs, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, and UAE delegation.
(photo credit: PERES CENTER FOR PEACE AND INNOVATION)
In a sign of growing ties with the United Arab Emirates, the first official advance delegation from the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Ministry visited the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation on February 17. It is part of a wider visit to prepare for the opening of the Emirates' Embassy in Israel as early as this coming April, the Center noted in a statement. 
The UAE and Israel made peace last year in the signing of the Abraham Accords. Since then some 130,000 Israelis have gone to Dubai. An airport closure in Israel in January has put a brief hiatus on trips, but many Israeli organizations and companies are eager to meet partners from the Gulf.
Last year the Peres Center sent a delegation to the UAE. The UAE delegation visited the Peres Center in the wake of the UAE swearing in a new Ambassador, Mohammed Mahmoud AL-Khaja, last week. “The Emirati delegation requested to visit the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, in order to learn about the Center's work in promoting and advancing both innovation and regional cooperation and to lay the foundations for collaborative work in the near future,” the Center said in a statement.   
The delegation met with Efrat Duvdevani, Director General of the Peres Center of Peace and Innovation. They also took a tour. Duvdevani presented the importance of Israel’s start-up ecosystem. “President Shimon Peres would have been delighted at your visit. I believe he would have viewed it as the practical realization of his vision for a new Middle East,”  she said. She emphasized Israel’s “technologies, products and developments at the forefront of Israeli innovation. Duvdevani also summarized the Center's activities and projects promoting coexistence within Israel and between Israel and its neighbors,” the statement said. During their tour of the Center, the delegation visited the original office of former-President Shimon Peres.  
The visit is an important next step in UAE-Israel ties and is part of the multi-layered approach that is binding Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Both countries share various interests in regional outlook, and they are both hubs of start-ups and innovation. There is emerging interest in food and financial technology that spans numerous projects, from diamonds to agriculture. Israelis have attended GITEX last year and are expected to attend GISEC this year, two important technology conferences. The airport closure prevented Israelis from attending Gulfood and also the IDEX exhibition. However, much is expected to change as visa-free travel will begin in July and as the UAE ambassador will arrive. Israel’s head of mission, Ambassador Eitan Na’eh is already in Abu Dhabi. Many new initiatives are also beginning, include Zoom calls and virtual events in the absence of air travel.  
The Peres Center was founded in 1996 by Shimon Peres, one of Israel’s champions of innovations and a key political leader from Israel’s founding to his death in 2016. It is one of Israel’s leading non-profit NGOs that develops and implements unique and cutting-edge programs to promote peace and innovation through Sports, Cultivation of Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Health, Business, Innovation, Technology and Environment, according to a statement from the organization. The statement adds that programs “serve hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of all ages, religions, and genders, and are implemented with a network of local, regional, and international partners. The Peres Center also houses the Israeli Innovation Center in Jaffa which showcases Israeli innovation past, present and future."


