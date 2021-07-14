The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UAE embassy opens in Tel Aviv, marking ‘new paradigm for peace’

"This embassy is not just a hub for diplomats, but a base to continue in our new partnership."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 14, 2021 10:04
Flags of the UAE and Israel at the new Emirati Embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (photo credit: BEN BARUCH)
Flags of the UAE and Israel at the new Emirati Embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021.
(photo credit: BEN BARUCH)
The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy to Israel in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building on Wednesday, marking a new stage in the growing relations between the countries.
“This embassy is not just a hub for diplomats, but a base to continue in our new partnership,” UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja said. “It marks a new paradigm for peace and a model for a new collaborative approach for conflict resolution.”
The UAE and Israel announced they were making peace and normalizing relations last August, in what was called the Abraham Accords, and Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco followed soon after. Israel opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai last month, when Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the UAE.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was crowded with excited attendees for the embassy opening, among them President Isaac Herzog and former foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Lapid was in quarantine because one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.
IDF and UAE military officials at the opening of the UAE Embassy to Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (Credit: Lahav Harkov)IDF and UAE military officials at the opening of the UAE Embassy to Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (Credit: Lahav Harkov)
Al Khaja met Herzog at his car on a narrow central Tel Aviv street, outside the stock exchange building, where passers-by watched the proceedings from across the street. 
The ambassador escorted the president to flagpoles set up outside, where the ambassador raised the Emirati flag as his country’s anthem played.
At the end of the ceremony, Al Khaja opened the day of trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The opening of the day of trade at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, July 14, 2021. (Credit: Lahav Harkov)The opening of the day of trade at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, July 14, 2021. (Credit: Lahav Harkov)
In his remarks, Al Khaja touted the planned cooperation between universities, hospitals and researchers in Israel and the UAE, as well as the agreements the countries signed in the areas of economics, air travel and agriculture, and said they are “just the beginning.”
“In the post-COVID world, those who innovate will lead,” the ambassador said. “The UAE and Israel are innovative nations that will harness innovation for the future of the people of the country and the region. The people of the region are hoping for a new, prosperous Middle East.”
Herzog said that “seeing the Emirati flag flying in Tel Aviv may have seemed like a far-fetched dream a year ago.”
President Isaac Herzog and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja cutting the ribbon at the new Emirati Embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (Credit: BEN BARUCH) President Isaac Herzog and UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja cutting the ribbon at the new Emirati Embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (Credit: BEN BARUCH)
However, the president added, “nothing can be more natural or more normal,” because Israelis and Emiratis have so much in common.
“We are deeply rooted in our land with eyes on the stars. We are building modern states out of desert sands and made the impossible possible,” Herzog said.
The location of the ceremony, at the stock exchange, is fitting because of economic ties between the nations, he added.
“With people-to-people dialogue, both of our cultures will be enriched,” the president said.
Herzog thanked UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their work on bringing the two nations together, and emphasized the former’s “opening the door to a warm friendship between our peoples.”


Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv stock exchange UAE Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by