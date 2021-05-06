The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ultra-Orthodox MKs in fierce broadside against Bennett

UTJ chairman MK Gafni accuses Bennett of abandoning ‘Land of Israel,’ ‘Torah,’ over personal hatred for Netanyahu.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 6, 2021 20:48
NAFTALI BENNETT in his office. The Yamina Party leader now represents the sane right wing in the political arena. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT in his office. The Yamina Party leader now represents the sane right wing in the political arena.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas opened up a fierce broadside against Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett and accused him of abandoning his principles due to his personal animosity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Their attack comes a day Bennett said he would cooperate with Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid to form a national unity government composed of left-wing and right-wing parties to extricate the country from a two-year political deadlock.
“You preached to us about how important the Land of Israel is,” fumed Gafni, whose UTJ party has been steadfast in its devotion to its alliance with Netanyahu and the Likud party.
“What will [Meretz MKs] Tamar Zandberg, Nitzan Horowitz, [Labor leader MK] Merav Michaeli, and Yes Atid do though? Will they protect the Land of Israel,” demanded Gafni in reference to the left-wing leaders.
“Bennett and [Yamina MK Ayelet] Shaked - what will you say on Judgement Day? It seems like there is something more important than the Land of Israel. It appears that the hatred between Bennett and [New Hope leader Gidon] Saar for Netanyahu is more important than the Torah, religion and state and the Land of Israel,” raged Gafni.
Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he sat for hours with Bennett while Netanyahu had the mandate to form a government, but said that Bennett did not agree to a draft proposal that was put forward to form a right-wing government.
Deri said that any government formed by the “bloc for change” with Bennett would be “a left-wing government” and said he was extremely concerned about Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman becoming finance minister, describing him as “the greatest persecutor or ultra-Orthodox Judaism and religion.”
Said Deri “I turn to you Naftali [Bennett], We came to an agreement which was nearly signed. There are 28 days… I right-wing government can be established once they know a left-wing government won’t happen.
“Don’t create a disconnect between the ultra-Orthodox and what you represent.”


