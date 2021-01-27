UN calls on Israel to help make vaccines available to Palestinians

'Israel has launched a large-scale vaccination campaign for its citizens and residents," said newly arrived UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, who replaced Nickolay Mladenov.

"In this context, the UN continues to encourage Israel to help address the priority needs of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and to support COVID-19 vaccine availability more generally.

"This will be critical for the broader efforts of both Governments to control the pandemic and is also in line with Israel’s obligations under international law," Wennesland told the United Nations Security Council, which held its only meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday.

Cooperative Israeli-Palestinian efforts to combat the pandemic in the Palestinian territories have been lauded, including by the UN.

"Israel has worked closely with the UN and its partners throughout the course of the pandemic to ensure that equipment and supplies have been delivered throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza," Wennesland said.

"It is important that the same level of engagement and cooperation be sustained with regard to the delivery of vaccines," Wennesland said.

The discrepancy between Israel's advanced vaccine program, by which it already protects millions of its citizens, and the complete absence of any Palestinian Authority program has garnered international attention.

Israel has been criticized for not directly providing vaccines to the Palestinians living under PA auspices, a move that would appear to violate the principle of PA self-governance set up under the 1993 and 1995 Oslo Accords.

The PA itself has made contradictory statements blasting Israel for not providing vaccines while at the same time insisting that it plans to purchase the vaccines on its own. It has signed for contracts for vaccines including from Russia, but none have arrived.

PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki told the UNSC on Tuesday that, "the occupying power has not provided any vaccine to the Palestinian people under occupation to this day, insisting that it is under no obligation to do so."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the UNSC that the PA had "informed Israel they intend to purchase vaccines from the Russian government and Israel has announced it will facilitate their transfer. These are the facts."

Wennesland said that the "Palestinian Government is working to procure a supply of vaccines and anticipates support through the global COVAX-AMC facility. The initial allocations of vaccines to cover priority groups are expected in the first half of 2021."