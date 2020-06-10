The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
United Airlines to renew San Francisco-Tel Aviv flights on July 10

The route between San Francisco International Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport will return to its regular schedule of three flights a week.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 10, 2020 08:51
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco (photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco
(photo credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)
United Airlines will renew flights between San Francisco and Tel Aviv on July 10, the airline said Wednesday.
The route between San Francisco International Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport will return to its regular schedule of three flights a week.
"We are delighted to renew the route to San Francisco, which is significant news primarily for the hi-tech industry and business community," said Avi Friedman, United Airlines' Israel managing director.
"As always, we are proud to offer excellent, direct and convenient service to the West Coast of the United States, while maintaining the highest level of cleanliness in the aviation industry for the safety of our customers and employees."
Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, United Airlines was one of the few airlines who continued flights to Ben-Gurion Airport, operating a daily route to Newark Liberty International Airport.


