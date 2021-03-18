The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

United Hatzalah ceases service of 288 volunteers who don't want vaccine

The Israeli EMS organization is completely vaccinated.

By GADI ZAIG  
MARCH 18, 2021 17:54
Eli Beer vaccinating a patient in January (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Eli Beer vaccinating a patient in January
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah, known for being Israel's largest all-volunteer EMS provider, stopped operations of 288 of its 6,000 volunteers on Thursday, because of their decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine
The organization's president and founder, Eli Beer, promised last month that all volunteers and staff within the organization would be 100% vaccinated, and he followed through on that promise.  
The Israeli Emergency Medical Services organization is therefore completely vaccinated.
Eli Beer stated that “all of the volunteers of United Hatzalah – our EMTs, paramedics, and doctors, who go out and respond to nearly 2,000 medical emergencies per day – bear the responsibility of protecting the health of those whom they treat, as well as their own health and the health of their families.
"It is for this reason that I gave the instruction to the management of the organization that every last volunteer is required to be vaccinated against the disease. The vast majority of our volunteers understood the importance of this and complied with our request,” he said.
“I personally suffered from this disease," Beer said. "I was hospitalized one year ago, almost to the day and I almost lost my life. I said goodbye to my family and my chances of survival were very slim. I want to prevent anyone ever having to go through that experience. I don’t want anyone to suffer needlessly due to accidental exposure to the virus. Not our patients, not our volunteers, and not their families.
"I love each and every one of the volunteers who give of themselves and their time to help others and save lives," he said. "It causes me great pain to say goodbye to some of our volunteers, who for personal reasons have chosen not to receive the vaccine. They will now be departing our organization and our family, but their lives, and the lives of the patients whom we serve, are more important.
"Should any of these volunteers change their mind and elect to receive the vaccine – or should this virus disappear completely – we will welcome them back with open arms. In the meantime, I wish them all continued health and success in their future endeavors.”    


Tags volunteering vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by