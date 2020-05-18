The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
United Hatzalah to stream free Jerusalem Day concert Thursday

The event, which marks the Hebrew date of the reunification of Israel’s capital in 1967, is the second major event that the organization has hosted via live stream in the month of May.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 18:42
A United Hatzalah Ambucycle (photo credit: ELIZABETH SUTTON)
To celebrate the anniversary of the reunification of the city of Jerusalem, United Hatzalah is organizing a live-streamed concert Thursday, May 21. 
The concert will feature renown Israeli musicians Chaim David, Shlomo Katz, Zusha, The Portnoy Brothers, Nuriel, and Naftali and Shlomo Abramson. The concert is free with registration here, and will begin at 8:00 p.m. Israel time / 1 p.m. EST.
“In lieu of people being able to celebrate Yom Yerushalayim together as they would in a normal year, with live music and concerts, we took it upon ourselves to create a feel-good event where everyone could de-stress for a short time “together apart,” Vice President of Operations for United Hatzalah Dov Maisel said. "This event is being done completely free of charge and we aren’t asking for donations. The point is simply to say thank you to our community and to celebrate together with some great music.”  
The event, which marks the Hebrew date of the reunification of Israel’s capital in 1967, is the second major event that the organization has hosted via live stream in the month of May. Earlier in the month, United Hatzalah hosted “Saving Lives Sunday” a targeted fundraising event that succeeded at raising more than $1,000,000 in support of the work that is being done by the organization to fight the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Since that event, United Hatzalah has stepped up testing patients for Covid-19 in numerous areas of Jerusalem and the surrounding area, focusing mainly on testing patients in the Ultra-Orthodox communities of Geulah, Meah Shearim, Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh and other locations that have been some of the hardest-hit areas in Israel. 


