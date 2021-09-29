The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to visit Israel

The Trump administration had withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council. The Biden administration has rejoined the council and other international bodies.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 03:52
The United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accepted an invitation by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel.
"We're looking forward to your visit," Bennett told her when the two met Monday at the UN General Assembly, after the Prime Minister addressed the high-level opening session of the General Assembly.
Bennett asked her to continue to anti-Israel bias in international institutions.
The Trump administration had withdrawn from some of those institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council. The Biden administration has rejoined the council and other international bodies.
"I think that the reengagement of the United States with international institutions is a good opportunity to bring balance to these institutions vis a vis Israel," Bennett told the US envoy. 
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, New York, US, August 16, 2021.ANDREW KELLY / REUTERSUS Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, New York, US, August 16, 2021.ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS
"Many times we feel these institutions are slanted and sometimes unfair and I think the new spirit between America and Israel can be brought to bear and we can do great things together," he said.
Bennett asked Thomas-Greenfield to continue to her efforts to help secure the release of the bodies of two IDF-soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, believed to have been killed during the 2014 war and to help ensure the release of two Israeli citizens believe to b eheld captive by Hamas, Avra Mengistu and Hisham A-Said.
Greenfield-Thomas has raised this issue in various forums, since meeting Hadar's mother Leah, the Prime Minister's office said. 
While at the UN, Bennett also met with US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. National Security Council head Eyal Hulata, Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, and diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir participated in the meeting.
According to Guterres' office, the two men "exchanged views on regional developments, including the Middle East Peace Process."


