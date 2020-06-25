US Embassy warns citizens to follow US, Israeli guidelines amid pandemic

United States citizens currently residing in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are being urged to follow the latest guidance handed down by US and local authorities in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while in the region, the US Embassy in Jerusalem said in a statement on Wednesday.For information regarding how to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, the embassy points citizens in the direction of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Additionally, the embassy noted that in line with Health Ministry restrictions, a number of specific neighborhoods have been classified as hotspots and are in turn designated as "restricted areas.""The Government of Israel announced updated guidelines and restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines include designating certain neighborhoods with a significant number or increasing number of COVID-19 cases as “restricted areas.” Further information on restricted areas can be found on Israel’s Ministry of Health website," the statement read, linking a website where US citizens can search locations of known coronavirus cases in Israel. "All individuals that have symptoms that could indicate COVID-19 should review this list for possible exposure. Known exposure to a COVID-19 patient will require quarantine and prompt testing," they added.The statement also addresses efforts by the Palestinian Authority to stymie the spread of the coronavirus in the West Bank, noting that the landlocked region is still in a state of emergency until July 4."Most restrictions have been lifted, but social distancing measures remain in place. The Palestinian Authority may impose additional restrictions within certain areas of the West Bank on short notice," the statement said, linking an Arabic website where US citizens can access the latest information and restrictions disseminated by the Palestinian Authority on how to address the pandemic.In conclusion, the US Embassy reiterates that all US citizens should "consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information," "visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information," "check with your airlines, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions" and stay up to date with new developments by visiting the embassy and Department of Homeland Security's website.