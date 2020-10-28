The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US citizens born in Jerusalem to have ‘Israel’ on their passports

The move could be announced by the State Department as soon as Thursday.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 21:43
US passport [Illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
US passport [Illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Trump administration plans to reverse a longstanding US policy that passports of citizens born in Jerusalem may not say they were born in Israel.
The change in policy is expected to take place in the coming days, less than a week before the US election, and soon after US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said “geographic restrictions [in the agreements] no longer comport with our foreign policy,” in reference to agreements between the US and Israel that were limited to the latter’s pre-1967 territory.
The State Department’s current, official policy as listed on its website “recognizes that Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip are territories whose final status must be determined by negotiations.” As such, anyone who was born in Jerusalem’s municipal borders after Israel’s establishment is listed as being born in Jerusalem. The policy explicitly says not to write the person was born in Israel.
Under the new policy, individuals will be able to choose whether to have “Jerusalem, Israel,” or just “Jerusalem” on their passports.
The State Department declined to comment on the matter.
US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he would not reverse that policy.
Since then, Friedman has pushed for the passport policy to be changed to be consistent with US recognition of Jerusalem.
In 2015, the US Supreme Court ruled on the case of the Zivotofsky family, which sued the State Department to allow for "Israel" to be written on their son Menachem's passport after he was born in Jerusalem. They argued that Congress passed a law in 1995 recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and as such, it should be recognized on US passports.
The court determined that the president has the executive power to recognize foreign nations and therefore, to determine what is written on US passports.
"Recognition is a matter on which the nation must speak with one voice," Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote. "That voice is the president's."
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, which holds the municipality’s international portfolio, said: “We are happy that today the US has kept its promise to Israel and completed the process of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
“American citizens born in our capital city will finally be able to have Israel written as their country of birth. It is long overdue and we are grateful to President Trump and Ambassador Friedman for their leadership on this,” Hassan-Nahoum stated.


Tags Jerusalem Israel United States Relations passport US elections 2020
