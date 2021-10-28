The State Department confirmed that it could not open a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem without Israel’s authorization, in a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who proposed a bill this week to ensure that the only American diplomatic entity in Jerusalem would be the embassy to Israel, asked Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon about the matter in a meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“President [Joe] Biden’s proposal to open a second U.S. mission in Jerusalem would begin to reverse the recognition of Jerusalem, and it would divide Israel’s eternal and undivided capital city,” Hagerty said. “I just want to confirm something on the record. Is it your understanding that, under US and international law, the Government of Israel would have to provide its affirmative consent before the United States could open or reopen the US consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, or does the Biden Administration believe it can move forward to establish a second U.S. mission in the Israel capital city of Jerusalem without the consent of the Government of Israel?”

McKeon responded: “Senator, that’s my understanding—that we’d need to get the consent of the host government to open any diplomatic facility.”

The US closed its consulate to the Palestinians in 2018, when it opened recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the embassy there, and started a department for handling Palestinian consular affairs within the embassy to Israel. The facility on Agron Street, in western Jerusalem, the part of the city that some other countries, like Russia, recognize as Israelis, was turned into a residence for the ambassador.

AN AMERICAN flag flutters at the premises of the former United States Consulate in Jerusalem. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)