The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Vaccination project underway for 100,000 Holocaust survivors

The Claims Conference has invested 5 million NIS into an initiative to transport 100,000 housebound Holocaust survivors to and from vaccination centers for the third coronavirus vaccine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 17:17
Eli Bir Yaron Markus Shlomo Gur and Dov Maizel (photo credit: Yechiel Gurfein - United Hatzalah)
Eli Bir Yaron Markus Shlomo Gur and Dov Maizel
(photo credit: Yechiel Gurfein - United Hatzalah)
Efforts are underway for 100,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel to receive third vaccinations (boosters) against the coronavirus starting Tuesday, with special accommodations being made for housebound individuals who have difficulty independently reaching vaccination centers. 
The initiative to vaccinate Holocaust survivors is a joint effort between the Claims Conference in Israel and United Hatzalah.
Between Sunday and Tuesday, survivors will be contacted to offer the service, and from Wednesday, United Hatzalah staff will start bringing individuals to the vaccination center.
Vice-President of the Claims Conference, Shlomo Gur, said the organization personally addressed more than 100,000 survivors through letters, as well as advertisements in Hebrew and Russian press, "offering all Holocaust survivors in Israel a shuttle service and escort to the vaccination centers to receive the third vaccine against the corona."
The CEO of United Hatzalah, Eli Polak, said volunteers will arrive in ambulances and emergency vehicles to the homes of survivors, and drive them to the vaccination centers for their third vaccine.
The President of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, added that "It is a mission that we are proud to undertake."
"This operation was carried out in collaboration with the United Hatzalah organization, which established a dedicated center for this purpose. After two challenging years for the public in general and Holocaust survivors in particular, the importance of returning to a safe and protected life routine, which allows for social encounters and treatments without fear, is of paramount importance to us," said Gur.
Shlomo Gur (credit: Yechiel Gurfein - United Hatzalah) Shlomo Gur (credit: Yechiel Gurfein - United Hatzalah)
The Claims Conference has donated approximately 5 million NIS to fund the project.
It follows a similar initiative earlier in 2021, which provided aid for survivors to receive their first and second vaccines, this time the service has been extended to over 100,000 survivors.


Tags Holocaust survivors claims conference united hatzalah Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa prison break must be thoroughly investigated - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by