The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Vaccines are rolling, but will parents vaccinate their children?

"If we will not succeed in vaccinating the children, there is no way we will reach herd immunity."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 22:18
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Only 41% of parents are committed to vaccinating their kids between the ages of six to 15 once the vaccine is approved for those ages, according to a new survey by the Rushinek Institute that was obtained and exclusively reported on by Channel 13 on Tuesday.
Of the rest of parents surveyed, 29% said they don't plan on vaccinating their children even when that becomes a possibility. The remaining 30% said they were still debating.
Ortal Trebelissi, a mother of four from Netanya, told Channel 13, "I will vaccinate my children for the same reason that I vaccinated myself: The pandemic is here, and we can't deny it. We need to do everything we can to fight against it."
Another mother of four, Maya Chaduv from Jaffa, concurrently told Channel 13, "I will not vaccinate my kids."
Why? "There are increasing amounts of testimonies of side effects: exhaustion and headaches – I don't want to put my son through that."
Last week, a Health Ministry report showed that those infected under the age of 40 constituted a whopping 75% of infections, while only 7% of positive tests were from people over the age of 60.
By population, 51% of the general population are set to vaccinate their kids. This estimate drastically drops when compared to the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population, at 35%, and the Arab population at 32%.
"We are seeing two excuses for not vaccinating kids: fear of side effects and, specifically among women, a fear of fertility complications," Ofik Rushinek, CEO of the Rushinek Institute, told Channel 13.  
Medical professionals have debunked and warned against propagations that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility.
The second reason, said Rushinek, is a mistrust of "the establishment," the government's handling of the pandemic and the vaccine campaign.
For example, among 11th graders, only four out of 10 have been vaccinated so far. Children under the age of 18 require parental accompaniment, or, if that isn't possible, a parent's signature.
On Saturday, the University of Oxford initiated a study to examine the safety and effectiveness of their AstraZeneca vaccine for children.
On Friday, a New York Times report analyzed how though Pfizer and Moderna have both begun the enrollment of children 12 and older in clinical trials, results are only expected as soon as this summer.  
A Channel 13 journalist asked a few students for their first association to the word "vaccine." Their responses ranged from serious and extreme fears – "future complications," "brain complications" – to "pain," "lockdown" and "not fun."
The next three responses were more optimistic: "fun," "things are starting to look up" and "back to normalcy."  
Out of seven children asked by Channel 13 if they are afraid to get vaccinated, four said they were. One of these four said they want to get the jab anyway.
"I don't know how safe it is; it came out really quickly, that's scary," one child said.
"If we do not succeed in vaccinating the children, there is no way we will reach herd immunity," Sheba Medical Center's Dr. Galia Barkai told Channel 13. Children make up 30% of Israel's population.


Tags children school family students Vaccinations Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by