The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Vertical Fields partners with assisted living centers in California

In line with the agreement, Vertical Fields will run a pilot program, installing a demo unit at the Glen Cove senior living lodge in Vallejo, California.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 27, 2021 17:40
A Vertical Field "Urban Farm" uses BIOLED eco-lighting technology to grow produce for a Rami Levy supermarket in Bnei Brak. (photo credit: VERTICAL FIELD)
A Vertical Field "Urban Farm" uses BIOLED eco-lighting technology to grow produce for a Rami Levy supermarket in Bnei Brak.
(photo credit: VERTICAL FIELD)
Ra'anana-based Vertical Field signed an agreement Carlson Management to supply assisted living homes with ons-site vertical farming units, the Israeli agri-tech company said on Wednesday.
In line with the agreement, Vertical Field will run a pilot program, installing a demo unit at the Glen Cove senior living lodge in Vallejo, California.
“Enhancing the health and wellbeing of our seniors is a priority at Calson Management, which is why partnering with Vertical Field to supply senior living homes with fresh, nutritious, and on-site produce was a natural decision," said the Principal at Carlson Management Jason Reyes By bringing the farm all the way to our residents, seniors can see where the food grows and enjoy high-quality produce, furthering a living home’s ability to create a happy, safe, and comfortable community.”
If the pilot is successful, Vertical Fields will install units into seven other senior living centers across California.
“We are very excited to launch our first partnership with an assisted living center, providing senior citizens freshly harvested, high-quality produce grown right outside their residence,” says Vertical Field CEO Guy Elitzur. “This partnership supports our values of ensuring that nutritious produce reaches the homes of all people - no matter where they live.
"We look forward to continuing to expand to many other assisted living centers, and to making delicious and quality food accessible to senior citizens and other marginalized communities throughout the world."
Vertical Field's innovative "vertical farm" solution was developed at the Ra'anana headquarters. The produce is grown in a sterile indoor environment, without the use of chemicals or fertilizers.
The conditions in which the produce is grown are also controlled, yielding consistent produce for customers to return to week in and week out.
The crops - lettuce, basil, parsley, kale, mint, etc. - are grown vertically within a bed of nutrient-rich soil on the walls of the greenhouse using proprietary technology from vertical farms. The technology minimizes water consumption and the use of ground soil, and the farms are maintained by local farmers. Customers also have the option to purchase the soil bedding the produce is grown in.
Vertical Fields currently supplies these units to supermarkets, including Rami Levy, restaurants and multi-site facilities in the United States, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, among others.


Tags technology agriculture California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA's director spoke truth that Israeli strikes were precise- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
JOANNA LANDAU

Israel's battle of the narrative on social media - opinion

 By JOANNA LANDAU
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

Israel's Education Ministry, schools need to strengthen trust - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Gershon Baskin

It's time for some hardcore realism on both sides: Israelis & Palestinians

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by