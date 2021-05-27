Vertical Fields partners with assisted living centers in California

Ra'anana-based Vertical Field signed an agreement Carlson Management to supply assisted living homes with ons-site vertical farming units, the Israeli agri-tech company said on Wednesday.In line with the agreement, Vertical Field will run a pilot program, installing a demo unit at the Glen Cove senior living lodge in Vallejo, California. “Enhancing the health and wellbeing of our seniors is a priority at Calson Management, which is why partnering with Vertical Field to supply senior living homes with fresh, nutritious, and on-site produce was a natural decision," said the Principal at Carlson Management Jason Reyes By bringing the farm all the way to our residents, seniors can see where the food grows and enjoy high-quality produce, furthering a living home’s ability to create a happy, safe, and comfortable community.”If the pilot is successful, Vertical Fields will install units into seven other senior living centers across California.“We are very excited to launch our first partnership with an assisted living center, providing senior citizens freshly harvested, high-quality produce grown right outside their residence,” says Vertical Field CEO Guy Elitzur. “This partnership supports our values of ensuring that nutritious produce reaches the homes of all people - no matter where they live. "We look forward to continuing to expand to many other assisted living centers, and to making delicious and quality food accessible to senior citizens and other marginalized communities throughout the world." Vertical Field's innovative "vertical farm" solution was developed at the Ra'anana headquarters. The produce is grown in a sterile indoor environment, without the use of chemicals or fertilizers.
The conditions in which the produce is grown are also controlled, yielding consistent produce for customers to return to week in and week out.The crops - lettuce, basil, parsley, kale, mint, etc. - are grown vertically within a bed of nutrient-rich soil on the walls of the greenhouse using proprietary technology from vertical farms. The technology minimizes water consumption and the use of ground soil, and the farms are maintained by local farmers. Customers also have the option to purchase the soil bedding the produce is grown in.Vertical Fields currently supplies these units to supermarkets, including Rami Levy, restaurants and multi-site facilities in the United States, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, among others.