Visa, Keren-Shemesh program to support small businesses

Visa and Keren-Shemesh of the Ogen Group – an NGO aimed at mentoring owners of small businesses – have collaborated to launch an annual support program for small businesses in Israel.The program includes content and tool kits to support small business development, growth and prosperity, with a focus on building a presence and conducting business activities online – a skill particularly relevant in these challenging times. The program was launched through an online event hosted by Visa Israel country manager Barak Melnik, and Keren-Shemesh CEO Monica Lev-Cohen. The event was attended by entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses registered with Keren-Shemesh.The new small and medium-sized enterprises program put in place by Visa and Keren-Shemesh is planned to reach over 1,000 small businesses countrywide in the coming year by addressing a real and tangible need of these businesses to grow in the era of digital marketing and online commerce. With the new tools provided to participants, Visa and Keren-Shemesh hope to support their long-term success and growth.The topics that will be covered within the program include: website building, search engine optimization, social media activity, online payment solutions, and a lecture on how to gain public trust when a business becomes active online.
