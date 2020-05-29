Vlogger details joint fight of Israel, China against COVID-19

As the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, many countries have worked together to combat the illness. Raz Galor, an Israeli, recently produced a video detailing and celebrating the cooperation between Israel and China in the fight against coronavirus. In the video, which was published on China Global Television Network (CGTN)'s website and YouTube channel, Galor said that equipment and medical supplies from China has helped save lives. He claims that he discovered kindness from the cooperation he saw between the two countries during the pandemic. The coordination described in the video included ordinary citizens' actions, government activity, the transferring of medical equipment between the countries and well wishes. Galor owns YChina, a business development company, focusing on helping businesses work in the Chinese market. "I hope that in the face of a common disaster, everyone can embrace each other instead of turning against each other," Galor told CGTN. "[And that they] can understand each other rather than misunderstand each other."Professor Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, said that the two countries have been in close contact since the start of the pandemic, trading information through conference calls regarding treatments and equipment. In interviews held in February, Leshem was an advocate of caution. “It is clear the virus is highly transmittable, and this assumption is based on the rapid rate of spread of this infection in China,” Leshem told The Wall Street Journal.“When there is a public-health uncertainty, you always want to slightly overreact to make sure that you don’t miss a critical issue. Once you learn a little bit more about the risk and the effective steps, then you can scale back.”The first of the planes carrying medical supplies from China to Israel had landed back in April, bringing ventilators, 900,000 protective masks, 500,000 protective suits for medical teams and other items needed to combat the novel coronavirus. The operation was organized by El Al, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, Israel Chemicals and Mentfield Logistics.