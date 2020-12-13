Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz presented a medal and a tribute to Jewish fighters who fought in the First and Second World Wars, and lit the fourth Chanukah candle with them. Gantz held a ceremony in his office on Sunday with the participation of the Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel and the head of the Defense Ministry Bereaved Families Division Arie Mualem. "It is a great honor to light candles with you in the sovereign, strong and secure state of Israel. What you may have dreamed of when you fought before and after the establishment of the state, has risen and become a reality," said Gantz. "Safe, just and fair. Precisely at this time, when many of the elderly in Israel, and the underground fighters and partisans in general, are in homes due to the pandemic, we must miraculously elevate their heroism. All citizens. I would like to salute you, and tell all the senior citizens in Israel that we will continue to accompany you and do everything necessary for you to go through this challenging period in health and peace."The initiative to award the medal is held every 5 years, on behalf of the "Jewish Warrior" organization, which represents the veterans who fought both in the official military frameworks and in the partisan organizations and undergrounds in these wars. This year, Gantz chose to pay tribute to the fighters in a special ceremony, with the beginning of the distribution of medals by the association throughout the country.Below are the fighters who received the first medals: - Avraham Michael Griseid, 95, enlisted in the Red Army in 1943 and took part in the difficult battles on Polish and German soil. He currently serves as the national chair of the World War II Veterans Alliance.- Yitzhak (Tolka) Arad, 94, in 1943, joined a group of Soviet partisans in the Vilnius (Vilna) area and took part in battles against the Germans. In Israel. He was chief education officer, graduated with the rank of brigadier general and served as chairman of the Yad Vashem board until 1993.- Gideon Gilboa, 95, in 1942 volunteered for the British army and was stationed in Company 12 of the "Buffs", fought in Africa and Europe, and performed security missions in the Land of Israel under the command of Mordechai Maklef.