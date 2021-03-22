The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WATCH: Technion launches three satellites into space

In total, 37 SmallSats and CubeSats from 18 countries were launched on the Glavkosmos Soyuz rocket on Monday.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 22, 2021 10:54
The Adelis-SAMSON nanosatellite. (photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Adelis-SAMSON nanosatellite.
(photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Three Israeli satellites were launched simultaneously for the first time on Monday. The launch was originally planned for Saturday.
These autonomous satellites, developed as part of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology's Adelis-SAMSON project, were launched from Kazakhstan onboard a Glavkosmos Soyuz rocket, and will be used to calculate the location of planes, ships and people.
Each satellite, known as a CubeSat, weighs around eight kg. and comes equipped with sensors, control systems and navigation tools. But what is arguably most notable is the unique and innovative propulsion system, which will help keep the satellites moving, as well as three solar panels that will gather energy and, if necessary, control their flight without fuel, using only air drag in the atmosphere. 
 
This will allow the satellites to travel 550 km. above ground and transmit signals to Technion's Asher Space Research Institute's (ASRI) mission control center.
This is not the Israeli university's first foray into space. In 1998, Technion launched the Gurwin-TechSat II. Eleven years later, that satellite is still in orbit.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags technion israel satellite space Israeli spacecraft Satellite satellite launches
