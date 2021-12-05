The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Western Wall deal: Women of the Wall reinforce presence with prayer

In the past, violent acts have been taken against the group for their egalitarian stance on prayer in the historic and religiously-significant site. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 09:50
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, December 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Women of the Wall praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, December 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Women of the Wall group gathered for the monthly Rosh Chodesh prayers at the Western Wall on Sunday. In the past, violent acts have been taken against the group for their egalitarian stance on prayer in the historic and religiously-significant site. 
Reform rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who has continuously expressed his support of the group and of the Kotel Deal, or Western Wall agreement,  which would have legally designated the southern end of the Western Wall for non-Orthodox prayer services, praised the group for their actions on Sunday. 
"The Women of the Wall constantly remind us that there is more than one way to be Jewish. They will continue to do so until the Western Wall agreement is actualized," he tweeted. 
The agreement passed a cabinet resolution in 2016 but was then indefinitely suspended. 
A man praying at the Western Wall, December 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A man praying at the Western Wall, December 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would send his cabinet secretary, Shallom Shlomo to meet with representatives of the Reform and Conservative movements to intervene in and advance the agreement. They are supposed to meet on Tuesday or Wednesday. 
The meeting was proposed by Kariv. 
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the Western Wall area where the women were praying on Sunday morning in opposition to their presence and prayers services. 
"Do not desecrate the Western Wall - it belongs to everyone except for you, you don't represent anyone, leave," he said. 
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags Western Wall kotel egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett family trip scandal erodes trust in leadership - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel-Arab trade: Is peace in the Middle East within sight?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Ruthie Blum

Health minister’s woke agenda isn’t about the pandemic - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by