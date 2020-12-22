The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Western Wall Rabbi thanks Kushner for his dedication to Israel

"This is incontrovertible proof of the connection between the Jewish nation and Jerusalem," Rabnowitz said to Kushner.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 00:55
Jared Kushner receiving his gift with the attendees at the Western Wall, December 21, 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jared Kushner receiving his gift with the attendees at the Western Wall, December 21, 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, profusely thanked Jared Kushner for his service to the State of Israel under US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday.
"This is incontrovertible proof of the connection between the Jewish nation and Jerusalem," Rabnowitz said to Kushner as he gifted him an album of the Western Wall Tunnels, as well as an ancient vessel.
Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation was present at the ceremony, in addition to Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.
Ben-Shabbat and Kushner are set to fly on the first direct commercial flight to Morocco with a US and Israeli delegation, symbolizing the solidification of the recent normalization ties between the two countries. Official documents are set to be signed in Rabat by both delegations to kick-start the agreements.
Earlier in the evening, during a joint press release with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kushner extolled the opportunities that the Abraham Accords has brought and will continue to bring to the region, "As this new Middle East moves forward, I hope that all countries will focus on pursuing common interests for the benefits of their citizens instead of being held back by stale thinking and old conflicts."
“Scapegoating, antisemitism and isolating Israel have led to destructive behavior that has held the world back for far too long,” he added.
The Abraham Accords, first signed on September 15, catapulted a historic trend of normalization ties and peace declarations made with Israel, beginning with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and culminating with Sudan, Morocco, and most recently, Bhutan.
Ben-Shabbat had joined Rabinowitz earlier last week, on Sunday, to light Hanukkah candles with other notable figures, including US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. They were taken on a tour of the new Western Wall Tunnels excavation, making Rabinowitz's gift to Kushner especially meaningful.
"This is our generation’s time to preserve the miracle of the rebellion," Rabinowitz wrote on December 17, "to preserve Jewish identity and to keep the light of the Jewish nation burning for generations to come."
“Every morning in my daily prayers I recite the paragraph Sim shalom, in which I ask God to grant peace, goodness, blessing and grace,” Kushner said earlier on Monday night during the press release.
Rabinowitz concluded the evening similarly with a prayer, "Spread on us and on Jerusalem, Your city, the shelter of peace… May the Blessed be He pay your reward…May the Lord guard your going out and your coming in from now and to eternity."


Tags Western Wall morocco morocco israel UAE Donald Trump kotel Jared Kushner bahrain Meir Ben-Shabbat Abraham Accords Bhutan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by