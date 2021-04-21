What can Israel learn from Floyd trial transparency? - Analysis

The overwhelming guilty verdict in the US on Tuesday against Derek Chauvin in the brutal killing of George Floyd could be game-changing for relations between the police and African-Americans.Though not the first time an American police officer was convicted of brutality, there are many more infamous examples of police getting off on controversial grounds. But along with paving the way for social change on the street as well as legal change in the courtroom, the decision and the running of the trial also highlighted the power of transparency.Not long ago, when a police officer was accused of brutality, there was no video footage, and it was merely the word of the officer against the word of the victim (who the officer often accused of various crimes.)Without video footage of an incident, there was frequently a culture of senior police officials backing their rank and file officers almost automatically and a readiness to accept sometimes manufactured stories of self-defense.This is not to take away from most police officers who are devoted to doing their duties properly and who risk their own safety to protect their communities.Rather, it is to say that absent video footage, those bad apples who abused their power could do so with virtual impunity.
Even in some cases with video footage, many officers got off with light sentences on often shaky explanations and excuses for why they used force.Part of what was unique about the Chauvin case was the completeness of the footage in which it left very little room for different interpretations about the officer's intent.From the perspective of the extensive available footage negating certain arguments about Chauvin's intent, the case was similar to the Hebron shooter case in Israel of 2015.That case was a rare, though not the sole example, of an IDF soldier being sent to jail for killing a Palestinian given several minutes of video footage showing that when he shot the Palestinian, the Palestinian was lying neutralized on the ground.All of this is an argument for continuing to increase police body cameras and for the positives of cellphones being available to record incidents as they occur in real-time, without anyone being able to subsequently clean them up.The IDF may itself want to increase the use of body cameras to provide accurate real-time footage of incidents in the field leaving less room for biased interpretation.This could also protect the IDF from many of the spurious allegations of "summary executions" in frequent cases where soldiers fire on a Palestinian attacker with a knife.The second piece of transparency was the trial itself which was open to the public via video.If the trial had not been filmed, would all the police witnesses who testified against Chauvin have done so?Would the jury have issued the ruling knowing that the public had not seen all the evidence?On the flip side, even if the jury had come out with the same verdict, would police supporters and some American-whites who are less identified with Black Lives Matter have believed that justice was done?Or would they have accused the judicial system of sacrificing a police officer in the name of satisfying anger from the African-American community?Instead, because the trial was broadcast, there has been virtually no criticism of the verdict other than on the most extreme fringes of society.In one notable interview, a major Fox personality emphasized how important it was that Chauvin had been given due process – something which might have been drawn into doubt if there had been less transparency.Israel could learn from this as well.To date, the High Court of Justice has only given extremely limited permission to broadcast court hearings.This has usually only been for constitutional cases such as regarding whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form a government and whether the Shin Bet could perform surveillance of coronavirus infected citizens.But what if the trial of Ben Deri, an Israeli police officer convicted of the negligent homicide of a Palestinian, had been broadcast?Might Ben Deri have supporters understood more the strength of the evidence leading to his conviction, and might Israeli critics have better understood the holes in the case exploited by Ben Deri's defense lawyer to reduce the original manslaughter charges?Israel always has concerns about security, but in the age of an International Criminal Court criminal probe of Israel, convincing the world that justice is done in Israeli courts may be paramount for the country's future security.There are also ways to have a 5-10 minute delay in case some kind of classified information issue needs to be edited out.What if Netanyahu's trial, at least the portions when he testifies and is cross-examined, were broadcast?Whichever side of the trial one is on, might both the pro and anti-Netanyahu sides moderate their views by seeing that both sides have some serious legal arguments?Transparency does not always change hearts and minds. But sometimes it does.And with transparency, even many of those critics whose views it cannot change must make more nuanced criticisms of the judicial system when they are faced with hard and cold judicial facts and evidence.