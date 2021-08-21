The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What do mamzerim have to face in Israel?

The mamzer status not only prevents people from marrying in Israel, but puts children at serious risk of abuse. Meet the organization working to change this.

By EVE YOUNG  
AUGUST 21, 2021 15:56
A toddler girl crying (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A toddler girl crying
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In honor of Parashat Ki Tetze, which talks about mamzerim (people born as the result of certain forbidden relationships or incest), congregants gathered in ten Orthodox synagogues on Saturday and held lessons on the topic. But what do those labeled as a mamzer have to face in the State of Israel?
Mamzer is a status given to those born from relationships forbidden by Judaism such as incest or a man’s relationship with the sister of his wife or ex-wife. Also labeled mamzerim are those born to women who are considered the wife of another - meaning this status often affects women who are refused a get (Jewish divorce) by their husband, as any children from another union would be labeled mamzerim. The child of a mamzer is also considered a mamzer.
Currently, those labeled mamzerim by Israel’s Chief Rabbinate or those who are at risk of being labeled mamzerim face numerous challenges in Israel. The most well-known limitation mamzerim face is that they can only marry other mamzerim or converts. Lesser known problems created by the status have to do with who is listed as the father of a child in cases the state believes there is potential to label a child a mamzer.
Israeli law requires that a woman's legal husband be listed as the father of her child even in cases it is clear he is not; children born within 300 days of a woman's divorce are also registered as the children of her ex-husband, according to the Tears of the Oppressed Forum, a think tank that is working to find a solution to this issue and to bring this taboo topic to the forefront of conversation to further promote a resolution. If the woman refuses to list her ex-husband or husband as the father, the child will be listed as fatherless.
The issue has been central to discussions on civil marriage, as Israel's law requires that its citizens marry through their respective religious institutions. There is no civil marriage in the country.
This makes it particularly difficult for some couples to get married in a manner recognized by the state, whether it be due to issues of documentation, missing information or simply lack of identification with the religious system with which they are identified.
Fifth grade students returned today to school at the Alomot elementary school in Efrat, where religious and secular students study together. Children in middle school went back to school today following a few weeks of learning from home. February 21, 2021. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)Fifth grade students returned today to school at the Alomot elementary school in Efrat, where religious and secular students study together. Children in middle school went back to school today following a few weeks of learning from home. February 21, 2021. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
These regulations are ostensibly in place to protect children from the damaging mamzer status, but in reality, not only do they create an oftentimes dangerous situation for children, but the laws generally do not provide any protection because the rabbinate will still investigate those registering to be married, according to the forum.
The laws lead to situations in which a child’s life is controlled by someone unrelated to them, often a person who is estranged from or has a strained relationship with their mother. This puts them at serious risk of numerous types of abuse. A man listed as the child's father can influence a number of important factors such as medical treatment and obtaining a passport for the child.
These laws also prevent a child from receiving child support or inheritance from their biological father if he is not legally listed as the child’s father.
Mamzerut is “the most difficult moral issue of Judaism in our day,” said Tears of the Oppressed Forum head, Toenet Rabbanit (Rabbinical Court Advocate) Rivkah Lubitch. Lubitch told the Post that because of the damage that can be caused to them by people knowing of their status, mamzerim have no lobby of their own and cannot fight for their own rights. The forum works to be a mouthpiece for them and to find a solution to the challenges they face.


Tags Judaism rabbinate parsha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by