The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What happens to West Bank archaeological sites under Trump’s plan?

Here are some of the archaeological sites located in the West Bank.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 23, 2020 21:26
Aerial view of the excavations at Shiloh. (photo credit: COURTESY ASSOCIATES FOR BIBLICAL RESEARCH)
Aerial view of the excavations at Shiloh.
(photo credit: COURTESY ASSOCIATES FOR BIBLICAL RESEARCH)
Perhaps not surprisingly, considering in this region it is often enough to carry any form of excavation to uncover traces of its past, but it is difficult to determine how many archaeological sites exist in the West Bank.
Estimations place the number at several thousands, 3,000 of which sit in Area C and are therefore under full Israeli control. They include some of the most crucial biblical sites in the land: sites connected to Jewish, Christian and Muslim history, as well as sites that bear testimony to the different populations who have lived in the region, such as the Romans.
According to the status quo, in Area C, management, preservation and access to these sites, both for researchers and the public, are entrusted with the archaeology unit of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which also coordinates with the Palestinian Authority to allow limited access to specific sites located outside Area C. In the rest of the West Bank, the PA is the entity in charge, even though it has often been accused of neglecting its responsibilities that were assigned to it by the Oslo Accords.
If the current situation regarding the issue is complicated and characterized by a general lack of comprehensive information, what would happen in the case of a change in the status quo appears even more uncertain. In recent months, after the release of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, the possibility of a change has become more imminent, especially with the Israeli government discussing plans to annex parts of the West Bank on the basis on the plan, starting as early as July 1.
Both for Trump’s plan and for the annexation plans, maps or exact details about the areas involved have not been released yet. If things were to move forward, though, the general understanding is that Israel would annex most of what is currently Area C, while the rest of the West Bank would eventually become part of a future Palestinian state. Any of these developments will affect archaeological sites, which could be permanently transferred under Israeli or Palestinian sovereignty.
Here are some of the sites located in the West Bank:
Qumran
The Qumran Caves are located in the northern Dead Sea shore. They are world renown as the site which was home to the Dead Sea Scrolls, a corpus of hundreds of scrolls that include some of the oldest surviving manuscripts of the Bible. The settlement where the community that redacted the scrolls lived has been designated as a national park. It is in Area C and part of the Jordan Valley, which under Trump’s plan would allow for Israel to annex.
Shiloh
According to the Bible, for hundreds of years Shiloh was the primary location of the holy Tabernacle – which included the Ark of the Covenant, the tablets and the menorah – before the Temple was built in Jerusalem by Solomon. The archaeological site is located in Area C, in an area that would be annexed to Israel.
Shomron (Sebastia)
The city of Shomron, Sebastia, was the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Israel. The site also presents impressive remains from the Roman era. It is located about 10 km. (6.2 miles) from the Palestinian city of Nablus. While the archaeological site is in Area C, it is not clear whether it would be part of the territories that the government is planning to annex or part of the land to remain under the Palestinian Authority.
Herodium
Herodium, the site where the Roman client king of Judea, Herod, built his palace and fortress. It is designated as an Israeli national park, and located in Area C, in an area that would be annexed to Israel.
Hasmonean Palaces
There are several remains of palaces dating back to the rulers of the Hasmonean dynasty during the Second Temple period. One of them located in Area B has suffered extensive damage from neglect and robbery. The site has not been excavated yet. According to a report by the Hebrew paper Yediot Aharonot, it can be visited in coordination with COGAT’s archaeology unit. The paper recently reported that, according to what is currently understood about the Trump and annexation plans, this structure and other Hasmonean remains located in Area C would not be part of the territory annexed to Israel.
Tel Hebron
Tel Hebron, located south of Hebron, is officially designated as a national park. The mound features remains from the Cana’anite, Israelite, early Roman, late Roman and Byzantine periods. It is not clear whether it would be annexed to Israel or not.
Susya
The archaeological site of Susya is located in the South Hebron Hills. It features the remains of a Jewish city from the late Roman period. It is accessible to the Israeli public. It is located in Area C, in an area which seems set to be annexed by Israel.


Tags archaeology history Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by