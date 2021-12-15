What's behind Iran's map threat against Israel? - Fmr. IDF cyber head

The Tehran Times published a warning to the State of Israel Wednesday morning under the headline "Just one wrong step," with a map of targets that they claim are within Iran's reach. Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yaron Rosen, former head of the IDF's cyber headquarters, spoke with Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on 103FM on the subject.

"The Iranians need to be taken seriously. In general, we are in a period of negotiations over a nuclear agreement, and it is natural that the parties use words, but more important are the actions. This is part of the negotiations. Both sides are examined around the table and then go aside and are examined in words," Rosen began his remarks.

"We have been in a long-running campaign, four decades against the Iranian regime - the world's number one exporter of terrorism and missiles and the oppressor of the Iranian people, and the largest producer of regional instability. Our determination is tested in all dimensions and what determines during the negotiation period is the credibility of the threat. I mean words are nice, but the credibility of the threat and the ability to act," he added.

"The ability of the IDF and the State of Israel to radiate power differs between the first circle and the far circle. In the first circle, Israel needs and acts resolutely in the face of any change in the face of any dangerous weapon. We have seen the attack on chemical weapons in Syria and all unconventional weapons, the Syrian reactor, etc. The defense establishment needs to operate in the war between the wars constantly so as not to allow an ability to insane regimes in the environment," Rosen continued.

Rosen added: Iran knows very well that Israel has the capacity to act . In the far circle, according to foreign sources, Israel works together with its allies, and its allies are expanding. We have more and more countries and factors in the area, Iran, in every direction it looks, it sees allies, including of Israel, and that is a good and important thing for Israel."

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel (credit: Tehran Times)

"It can attack the nuclear program, there is no doubt that they take Israel's threat very seriously, even today. It's not a matter of money, it's a matter of focusing on preparation and action with allies. Beyond our needs. This is not just Israel's problem. The United States needs us to be strong for the sake of negotiations, Israel needs to be strong and aggressive and is also acting over the table," he continued.

"The IDF, the State of Israel, will act in all dimensions to attack the Iranian nuclear program if it is decided at the political level, this is a possible action, its achievement will be certain, it may be limited, but both sides are in negotiations and we need to be credible in the threats we make against the Iranian side that is determined and insane on its own," Rosen concluded.