The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

What's behind Iran's map threat against Israel? - Fmr. IDF cyber head

The former head of the IDF's cyber headquarters examined what stands behind Iran's map of targets for a strike against Israel.

By 103FM
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 14:02
Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami visits underground missile site of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (photo credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami visits underground missile site of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
(photo credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Tehran Times published a warning to the State of Israel Wednesday morning under the headline "Just one wrong step," with a map of targets that they claim are within Iran's reach. Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yaron Rosen, former head of the IDF's cyber headquarters, spoke with Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on 103FM on the subject.
"The Iranians need to be taken seriously. In general, we are in a period of negotiations over a nuclear agreement, and it is natural that the parties use words, but more important are the actions. This is part of the negotiations. Both sides are examined around the table and then go aside and are examined in words," Rosen began his remarks.
"We have been in a long-running campaign, four decades against the Iranian regime - the world's number one exporter of terrorism and missiles and the oppressor of the Iranian people, and the largest producer of regional instability. Our determination is tested in all dimensions and what determines during the negotiation period is the credibility of the threat. I mean words are nice, but the credibility of the threat and the ability to act," he added.
"The ability of the IDF and the State of Israel to radiate power differs between the first circle and the far circle. In the first circle, Israel needs and acts resolutely in the face of any change in the face of any dangerous weapon. We have seen the attack on chemical weapons in Syria and all unconventional weapons, the Syrian reactor, etc. The defense establishment needs to operate in the war between the wars constantly so as not to allow an ability to insane regimes in the environment," Rosen continued.
Rosen added: Iran knows very well that Israel has the capacity to act. In the far circle, according to foreign sources, Israel works together with its allies, and its allies are expanding. We have more and more countries and factors in the area, Iran, in every direction it looks, it sees allies, including of Israel, and that is a good and important thing for Israel."
Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel (credit: Tehran Times) Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel (credit: Tehran Times)
"It can attack the nuclear program, there is no doubt that they take Israel's threat very seriously, even today. It's not a matter of money, it's a matter of focusing on preparation and action with allies. Beyond our needs. This is not just Israel's problem. The United States needs us to be strong for the sake of negotiations, Israel needs to be strong and aggressive and is also acting over the table," he continued.
"The IDF, the State of Israel, will act in all dimensions to attack the Iranian nuclear program if it is decided at the political level, this is a possible action, its achievement will be certain, it may be limited, but both sides are in negotiations and we need to be credible in the threats we make against the Iranian side that is determined and insane on its own," Rosen concluded.


Tags Israel IDF Iran Nuclear missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by