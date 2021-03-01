Who finds better deals shopping online? Men or women?

Who is better at finding deals when shopping online? Men or women?According to a study by Optimove, an Israeli company that serves as a specialized marketing hub, women make 2.5 percent more transactions online than men but they tend to pay less. According to the company, the reason is that women tend to make better use of sales at a rate of 7% more than men who are less focused on finding deals when shopping. Women, the study also found, are more loyal customers. 50 percent of those who order at a store return and place additional orders in comparison to only 40 percent of men. The study included an analysis of 66 million online transactions. In 2018, CNBC reported on a study by First Insight which found that men are less likely to use Amazon to shop for the best price and that women are more reliant on the Internet to make purchases. While men enjoy going to stores, women, the study found, are less inclined to feel the need to do so.
