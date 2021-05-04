Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

Two female IDF soldiers held a dance off with their Egyptian counterparts across the border on Tuesday. The soldiers presented their stylish moves, with handstands and the like, to the Arabic song "Habib Galbi," performed by the three Israeli sisters of the A Wa band.Loving this: Israeli and Egyptian soldiers have a cross-border dance-off pic.twitter.com/kHIvE2BU14— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 4, 2021
The co-ed Caracal and Bardelas battalions stationed there protect Israel's southern border.
