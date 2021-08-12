Why are ransomware attacks on the rise?

Ransomware attacks are on the rise around the world, Nadav Avital, Head of threat research at Imperva, said on The Jerusalem Post’s Zoomcast series.

The Solarwinds attack at the beginning of the year gave hackers access to data from thousands of companies and government offices.

In May, Colonial Pipeline, one of the US’s largest gas providers, was forced to shut down gas delivery to the East Coast until it paid a large ransom to get back online.

And over the July 4th weekend, there was a massive ransomware attack by a Russian gang that was believed to have impacted hundreds more businesses, if not thousands.

As the global leader in the field, Israel is called on to protect corporations and governments around the world. The industry is growing rapidly.

In the first half of 2021 alone, 50 Israeli cybersecurity companies raised $3.4 billion, and seven of them became unicorns valued at over a billion dollars. That accounted for about 41% of all cybersecurity investment worldwide, according to a report by the Israel National Cyber Directorate.