Why did the Golani Brigade commander burn a platoon's flags and symbols?

Traditionally in the IDF, accessories such as flags, weapons straps, ammo canister covers and other accessories emblazoned with platoon and battalion logos are often handed down from generation to generation from older soldiers to the younger ones.

However, hazing rituals have also long been part of this tradition and much infantry battalions have been known to routinely humiliate or even physically harm younger soldiers when granting them as a part of the "granting ceremony."

While the IDF has not yet officially responded to the incident, social media has erupted with polarized reactions from veterans and soldiers alike.

In a plea that the platoon's soldiers sent to the popular IDF Facebook page "Pazam," they said that "The only thing that holds us back is the crazy morale we have that together and our pride in our unit."

"Instead of dealing with our missions, with the fact that we are stationed in Gaza right now, with the fact that this period is complicated enough anyway with all the developments of the coronavirus crisis, with the escalation in the south, with all the things that a battalion commander is supposed to deal with, he deals with nonsense," the soldiers wrote in their plea.

"All the combat soldiers are already depressed, and we no longer know what to do. We feel that there is no one to talk to. We would be happy if you can help us," the soldiers concluded.