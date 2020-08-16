The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why does the Right endure Netanyahu’s broken promises? - analysis

Why do right-wing voters accept those broken promises with no consequences?

By GIL HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 16, 2020 22:50
An aide whispers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Moshe Kahlon in the foreground, at a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An aide whispers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Moshe Kahlon in the foreground, at a cabinet meeting, December 9th, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The leaders of the settlers in Judea and Samaria have been competing with each other over how to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since his agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
They have expressed outrage over Netanyahu’s agreement to at least suspend his plan to apply sovereignty, or – as US President Donald Trump and UAE officials have said – abandon the plan completely.
“There is a limit to trickery and cynicism,” Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan said. “Bibi used us in three elections, and we are ashamed. He cut the branch he sits on.”
But when asked whether he would still vote for Netanyahu, Dagan would not rule it out.
Dagan’s response is representative of history. Netanyahu has a history of disappointing right-wing voters, but in election after election those same voters on the Right cast ballots for him anyway.
Even in the 1999 election he lost, right-wing voters still cast ballots for him after the land he relinquished in the Hebron and Wye River accords. They have voted for him despite his endorsement of the two-state solution, his failure to build extensively in settlements and his lack of action on removing the illegal Bedouin encampment Khan al-Ahmar.
The encampment is located not far from the ultimate symbol of Netanyahu’s broken promises to the Right, the area between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim known as E-1. It is no wonder when Gideon Sa’ar ran against Netanyahu for Likud leader, his first campaign stops were Khan al-Ahmar and E-1.
So why do right-wing voters accept those broken promises with no consequences?
Former Likud minister Danny Danon, who challenged Netanyahu for the Likud leadership six years ago, said right-wing voters appreciate Netanyahu’s skills and achievements even if they are disappointed with his missed opportunities.
“At the end of the day, when people come to vote, they look at their options and choose Netanyahu due to his extensive experience and name recognition,” Danon said. “People need to respect democracy in the Likud and the country.”
Danon said the interviews Netanyahu gave on Sunday were intended to shore up his support in his political base after they were disappointed with sovereignty suspension.
“He knows people on the Left who are applauding him today won’t support him,” Danon said.
But will people on the Right?
That depends if there will be another candidate on the Right. Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has all but announced his candidacy for prime minister. He has been meeting with strategists and pollsters to plan his run, and the polls broadcast on Sunday night’s news shows were more positive than ever.
The polls found that the public considers Bennett the most suitable candidate to be prime minister after Netanyahu. He came closer to defeating him than opposition leader Yair Lapid and Blue and White head Benny Gantz, who is supposed to become prime minister in 14 months according to the coalition agreement.
Channel 12’s poll found that Bennett's Yamina would also become the second-largest party if elections were held now.
Bennett has always done better in the polls than at the ballot box, but if he plays his cards right, perhaps he can galvanize voters on the Right who are disappointed with Netanyahu and present a serious challenge to him whenever the next election will be held.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud right wing Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie Seth Rogen shows the generational divide in North American Jewry – opinion By ALIZA LAVIE
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by