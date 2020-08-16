Why does the Right endure Netanyahu’s broken promises? - analysis

The leaders of the settlers in Judea and Samaria have been competing with each other over how to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since his agreement with the United Arab Emirates.They have expressed outrage over Netanyahu’s agreement to at least suspend his plan to apply sovereignty, or – as US President Donald Trump and UAE officials have said – abandon the plan completely. “There is a limit to trickery and cynicism,” Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan said. “Bibi used us in three elections, and we are ashamed. He cut the branch he sits on.”But when asked whether he would still vote for Netanyahu, Dagan would not rule it out.Dagan’s response is representative of history. Netanyahu has a history of disappointing right-wing voters, but in election after election those same voters on the Right cast ballots for him anyway.Even in the 1999 election he lost, right-wing voters still cast ballots for him after the land he relinquished in the Hebron and Wye River accords. They have voted for him despite his endorsement of the two-state solution, his failure to build extensively in settlements and his lack of action on removing the illegal Bedouin encampment Khan al-Ahmar.The encampment is located not far from the ultimate symbol of Netanyahu’s broken promises to the Right, the area between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim known as E-1. It is no wonder when Gideon Sa’ar ran against Netanyahu for Likud leader, his first campaign stops were Khan al-Ahmar and E-1.So why do right-wing voters accept those broken promises with no consequences?Former Likud minister Danny Danon, who challenged Netanyahu for the Likud leadership six years ago, said right-wing voters appreciate Netanyahu’s skills and achievements even if they are disappointed with his missed opportunities.“At the end of the day, when people come to vote, they look at their options and choose Netanyahu due to his extensive experience and name recognition,” Danon said. “People need to respect democracy in the Likud and the country.”Danon said the interviews Netanyahu gave on Sunday were intended to shore up his support in his political base after they were disappointed with sovereignty suspension.“He knows people on the Left who are applauding him today won’t support him,” Danon said.But will people on the Right?That depends if there will be another candidate on the Right. Yamina leader Naftali Bennett has all but announced his candidacy for prime minister. He has been meeting with strategists and pollsters to plan his run, and the polls broadcast on Sunday night’s news shows were more positive than ever.The polls found that the public considers Bennett the most suitable candidate to be prime minister after Netanyahu. He came closer to defeating him than opposition leader Yair Lapid and Blue and White head Benny Gantz, who is supposed to become prime minister in 14 months according to the coalition agreement.Channel 12’s poll found that Bennett's Yamina would also become the second-largest party if elections were held now.Bennett has always done better in the polls than at the ballot box, but if he plays his cards right, perhaps he can galvanize voters on the Right who are disappointed with Netanyahu and present a serious challenge to him whenever the next election will be held.