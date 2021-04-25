Why Israel's young people aren't going back to work

Israel's coronavirus safety net is working too well for young people, Israel Employment Services (IES) said Sunday. While Israel's nationwide unemployment rate dropped to just 8.9 percent in the second half of March, the rate of young people returning to work is barely budging.

As Israel's economy reopens due to the success of the nation's vaccination campaign, businesses are looking to hire in record numbers, but lack people interested in working. Last week, the Central Bureau of Statistics said that Israel had a record 112,500 vacancies available in March, the highest recorded figure ever. Israel's unemployment rate averaged about 16% throughout the pandemic.

People under age 34 comprised 47.4 percent of all unemployed people in the country in March, the same ratio as in February. This despite a huge spike in job openings during March in fields where young people are overrepresented, such as restaurants, hotels, and entertainment industries. The fact that the reopening of those sectors after the third lockdown didn't alter the makeup of the employment pool indicates that younger workers are disincentivized from returning to work, IES said.

The emergency coronavirus legislation passed last year guaranteed unemployment benefits of about 70% through the end of June this summer, and many have been taking advantage of the situation for an unpaid vacation. With more than two months until the deadline, and no clarity yet about what benefits will await job seekers after June 30, IES wants the Finance Ministry to take a stronger approach getting people back to work.

A number of restaurant owners told The Jerusalem Post that the difficulty of finding workers is hampering their abilities to 'return to normal' after nearly a year of diminished activity. The number of restaurant jobs available has increased by more than 200% since December, IES said.

“The data confirms what we have been argued all along," said IES CEO Rami Graur. "Extending unemployment benefits has saved hundreds of thousands of job seekers and employers from collapsing. However, with the economy reopening, the safety net has become an employment barrier for quite a few job seekers, including the young. In July we must move to an effective unemployment benefit model that will encourage a return to work. We need a time-limited model, with different benefit rates according to age and family status, and with proper employment evaluations, to get back to the original purpose of the benefits as a safety net for those who need it."

Last week, Finance Minister Israel Katz said that, due to the rapidly improving economic situation, unemployment benefits will be reduced by 10% after June 12, the day of when benefit payments for May will be made. A comprehensive plan for continuing benefits after June will also be released at that time, he said.

