Widow of terror victim loses ring in park, strangers help her find it

Shevach lost her late husband's wedding ring while visiting the Ein Prat Nature Reserve over the weekend, and thinking she would never see it again, she took to Facebook to mourn her loss.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2021 03:44
Yael Shevach is seen speaking at Tuesday night's outpost rally in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YOUNG SETTLEMENTS FORUM)
After Yael Shevach's late husband Raziel Shevach was killed in a terrorist attack in 2018, she chose to keep wearing her wedding ring every day, until she lost it in a trip to the Ein Prat Nature Reserve last week. However, just a few days later, strangers surprised her by reuniting her with the piece of her husband that she thought she had lost.


Shevach lost her late husband's wedding ring after it slipped off her finger while visiting the nature reserve over the weekend, and thinking she would never see it again, she took to Facebook to mourn its loss. 
"This is not how I wanted to say goodbye. Not without a prior decision, not without choice," she wrote in the her emotional post. "This is not how I wanted you to disappear from my life. Not inadvertently, not without being prepared for it. But I never learn, that it never happens the way I choose."
"I will never wear another ring again, until I really agree to say goodbye to you," she finished.
One week later, however, after searching the park with several other Nature and Parks Authority reserve inspectors and volunteers, Nature and Parks Authority inspector Eid Najum was able to inform Shevach that he had found the ring on the site, against all odds.
The search for the ring had begun after concerned Facebook users sent Shevach's original post the national reserve staff in hope that they would be able to do something to help find the ring, which, despite the seemingly slim chances, they succeeded in doing.
Shevach, a mother of six, arrived at the park on Sunday morning in order to retrieve her ring.


Tags social media Israel Nature and Parks Authority nature reserve
