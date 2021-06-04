Wife of president-elect Herzog visits domestic violence shelter

Michal Herzog, wife of Israeli President-Elect Isaac Herzog, made a surprise visit at the Na'amat women's shelter for victims of domestic violence on Thursday, arriving with a bouquet of flowers.
The visit comes following her husband's election as President of Israel on Wednesday, replacing outgoing President Reuven Rivlin as his term nears its end.
At the shelter, Herzog spokes with staff and was given a tour of the facility, along with personally distributing bouquets of flowers to residents of the center prior to Shabbat.
"This spontaneous gesture of the wife of the president-elect greatly moved the residents and staff at the shelter," Hagit Peer, Chairwoman of Na'amat, said in light of the visit. "This gesture is a message of true connection regarding the hardships experienced by tens of thousands of women in Israel. "Na'amat, founded in 1921, is an Israeli women's organization focused on improving the status of women in Israeli society, and has worked to bring about changes in legal and social policies toward women.
