The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will new IDF open fire rules fix or create problems? - analysis

New open fire regulations allow troops to use live fire against persons trying to steal guns and other weapons from military bases.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 19:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 19:37
IDF soldiers at scene of attempted stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, Jan. 31, 2021 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers at scene of attempted stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, Jan. 31, 2021
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sometimes policy, efficiency and law conflict.
The IDF’s new open-fire regulations announced on Sunday allowing troops to use live fire against persons trying to steal guns and other weapons from military bases will probably help reduce some of the wave of murders of Israeli-Arabs.
The logic is that if there are fewer illegal guns going around – many of which until now were stolen from isolated and poorly defended IDF bases – there will be fewer murders.
Also, it seems insane and infuriating that there would be a continued problem that common criminal Israeli-Arab or Israeli-Bedouin gangs are able to easily supply their weapons needs by stealing weapons from the region’s greatest military power.
So it is hard to argue against the new rules from a policy-results or efficiency perspective.
IDF soldiers guard a fence near the West Bank. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) IDF soldiers guard a fence near the West Bank. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
If the narrative is that what was allowing thieves to rob IDF bases of weapons was soldiers being overly worried that they would injure the thieves, then being a little more aggressive in protecting such deadly weapons from criminals sounds obvious.
However, the devil is in the details – and in this case in the law.
There are many areas of multiple competing views by which Israel can feel free to take more aggressive interpretations because it is dealing with large terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that would wipe out the Jewish state if they could.
This is not one of those areas.
The new rules do not relate to some kind of concerted attack by Hezbollah or Hamas forces on an IDF base.
That would obviously be a serious military threat and no questions would have been asked, even before Sunday’s announcement about using firepower to kill and stop such attackers.
Rather, the question is what use of force is legal against one or two bandits who may not even be armed, and who cut through an IDF fence to a military base and snuck past any guards in the area to steal a certain number of guns from a storage area in order to then flee and make money.
If unarmed, the bandits present no imminent threat.
In fact, some such bandits do not even use the guns themselves. Their plan is mainly to sell to others to make money.
Is it legal to shoot to kill thieves?
In most democracies in 2021, the answer is an unequivocal “No.”
In the past, there were more democracies that had rules allowing homeowners to shoot to kill thieves even if it might seem like they were fleeing based on the idea that anyone robbing a home was someone aggressive enough to be prepared to murder the homeowner and older notions of “a man’s house is his castle.”
Few democratic legal systems support shooting fleeing thieves in such circumstances in 2021.
IS A military base different?
Can the IDF argue that someone who is brazen enough to steal from a military base – and whose goal is to steal deadly weapons at that – is in a different category of posing some broader danger to society, even if they present no imminent danger to the soldiers confronting them?
There could be some policy arguments that it does not matter if the thieves intend to kill anyone, and that their intention to sell deadly weapons to others who are likely to kill is enough to permit using deadly force on them.
In the US, only “less than deadly force” is allowed “to prevent the destruction of Department of Defense property” or to arrest someone, such as a thief.
“Deadly force” can be used to prevent the theft or sabotage of assets “vital to national security” or relating to “national critical infrastructure.”
Presumably, this would include shooting to kill a thief trying to break into a nuclear facility, but not at a thief who is fleeing with some guns and ammunition.
All of this means that the IDF may be opening up a new front for the International Criminal Court and global media critics to descend when the next thief is shot and killed dozens of meters off base as he is running away.
No one knows how the ICC will decide how to deal with Israel, but Jerusalem might want to be careful about giving The Hague new excuses to move toward future conflict.
The other problem is that it is not clear that shooting to kill will solve the problem.
Many of the thefts have been found to be at least partially inside jobs, or from bases where there are practically no guards, or where the defenses and guards in place have close to zero effectiveness.
Giant bases with a few guards at the front gate merely require resourceful thieves to figure out which small parts of the base are not being watched.
So one scenario is Israel starts running into new scandals of fleeing dead thieves, while at the same time guns and weapons continue to be stolen from poorly defended bases or where the theft is an inside job.
Another approach would be to take protecting internal bases seriously, as opposed to just the borders, and to put in place a more serious system for cross-checking where weapons go so that one or two bad-apple officers cannot maintain their own black-market deals without getting caught.
Time will tell whether the new policy reduces illegal shootings or creates more headaches than it fixes.


Tags IDF law weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by