Winners of the prestigious "Industry Prize" announced

Winners of the prestigious "Industry Prize" and the "Aryeh Shenkar z"l Life Achievements in Industry Prize" were announced, with winners coming from a wide variety of backgrounds.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 21, 2021 05:09
The nine recipients of the 2021 Industry Prize and Aryeh Shenkar z"l Life Achievements in Industry Prize (photo credit: MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF ISRAEL)
The nine recipients of the 2021 Industry Prize and Aryeh Shenkar z"l Life Achievements in Industry Prize
(photo credit: MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION OF ISRAEL)
Winners of the prestigious "Industry Prize" and the "Aryeh Shenkar z"l Life Achievements in Industry Prize"  were announced. Out of nine recipients, four are women and three are from the Arab/Druze society, making it the most diverse group ever, according to the Manufacturers' Association of Israel spokesperson.  
The "Industry" and "Life Achievements in Industry" prizes are awarded annually to manufacturers with distinguished achievements as well as being outstanding managers who have led their companies to groundbreaking achievements, innovations, new initiatives, and long-term vision in the field of industrial development. The candidates are also judged by their contribution to the industry in general, community, and country.
    
The Industry prize was awarded to five recipients, and the life achievements in the industry to four. The two are both considered the most prestigious awards in the business sector in Israel. This year's prizes were also dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Manufacturers Association of Israel's founding.
The 2021 class is the most diverse in Israeli history. 
Out of the eight recipients, four are women and three are Druze/Arab.
The five recipients of the Industry Prize are:
  1. Udi Ben-Ori, CEO of Orbond Plaster Industry and Products LTD.;
  2. Julia Zohar, CEO of "Al Arza Tahini," which made headlines last year when some people called for a boycott after learning about Zohar's support for young LGBT Arabs;
  3. Hannah Manor, Founder, and Owner of Amicell - Amit Industries, which develops and markets mobile energy systems, including special batteries and high-quality charging systems; 
  4. Marie Libes, CEO and Founder of Marie Electricity Engineering LTD.   
  5. Tzvi Marom, Founder and CEO of BATM Advanced Communication LTD., a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems
The four recipients of the Aryeh Shenkar z"l Life Achievements in Industry Prize are:
  1. Gad Propper, Chairman of L'oreal Israel, Chairman of the Association of Building Materials & Consumer Goods Industries Association at The Manufacturers Association of Israel, the Wingate Academic college, the Federation of Israel Bi-National Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Israel-British Chamber of Commerce and the Israel Export Institute. In addition, he is a Board Member of Governors of several corporations and organizations such as the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, the Tel-Aviv University, the Israel & EU Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Assaf Harofe Medical Center. 
  2. Galia Lahav, world-renowned fashion designer and owner of Galia Lahav Company. 
  3. Saleh Ramel, CEO of AMG Production and Marketing Plastic Sheeting and Packaging LTD, first Israeli-Druze engineer and former Lt.-Col. in the IDF.
  4. Kenneth Levy, Founder of Global KLA and KLA Israel.


